With much of the country currently in quarantine to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, the Twitterverse is challenging you to get creative with your dream quarantine partners. On Sunday, April 5, a thread discussing six different "quarantine house" combinations featuring 30 of the biggest names in entertainment went viral. Head to Twitter and get in on the conversation, because these celebrity quarantine house memes will have you weighing your options and analyzing the different combinations.

While there's been no shortage of social media challenges with social distancing guidelines in place, the "Choose your quarantine house" meme from Instagram user @Savannah_Locke might be one of the most entertaining (and contentious) ones yet with six different combinations featuring an unlikely assortment of stars.

Each of the six hypothetical situations houses five different celebrities including royals, singers, actors, TV personalities, comedians, directors, and athletes. Whoever came up with the original combinations didn't want to make it too easy on the rest of us, because each house contains an odd assortment of people who you probably couldn't imagine hanging out in the same room, let alone spending a period of time quarantining together.

Needless to say, the Twitterverse had some pretty strong opinions on which public figures would be the best people to social distance with and why. While responses were mixed across the board, House Five (which contained Jennifer Lopez, Lebron James, Post Malone, Jennifer Aniston, and Gordon Ramsey) got some serious love due to the fact many people would love to be self-quarantined with a professional chef.

However, House Four — which would hypothetically house Meghan Markle, Demi Lovato, Tina Fey, George Clooney, and Dave Chappelle — seemed to pull ahead of the other options due to the winning combination of comedic chops, star power, and royalty.

Some users took the opposite approach and shared which houses they'd least like to be a part of based on certain members.

Other users were quick to jump on the challenge by asking people to pick from other fun combinations. ESPN did a version with six houses filled with some of the most renowned athletes.

Meanwhile, pop culture podcaster Danny Pellegrino asked the Twitterverse which Bravo stars they'd most like to quarantine with.

In addition to these entertainment and sports-themed collections, people can also check out a scorecard filled with different breeds of dogs.

Or, check out Bud Light's version for beer lovers.

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the quarantine house challenge, so head to Twitter to get in on the discussion and maybe even make your own board with a handful of memorable characters.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.