It's a sad day for Bachelor fans who were enjoying all over Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's constant flirting on social media. After spending weeks in quarantine with Cameron and his friends in Florida, Hannah Brown left the Quarantine Crew to go back to Alabama amid the coronavirus pandemic. Based on the group's recent social media posts, they all appeared to really enjoy their time together, and that's why fans are so sad they're finally going their separate ways — especially Hannah B. and Tyler C. shippers.

Brown's stay with Cameron has definitely raised some eyebrows, with many fans speculating they're more than friends. To give you a recap about their complicated history, the stars appeared on Season 15 of The Bachelorette, during which Brown turned down Cameron's proposal to pursue a relationship with Jed Wyatt. Brown and Wyatt's relationship didn't work out, so she asked Cameron out during the their reunion special. Although he agreed to go on a date with her, things fizzled out, and by July 2019, Cameron was getting close with Gigi Hadid (though that relationship didn't last either).

After Cameron's mother passed away in early March, Brown reportedly attended the family's "Celebration of Life" event in Florida. Brown stayed to quarantine with Cameron, his brother Ryan, and his friends Matt James, Jacob Laham, Kate Dooley, Olivia Fariaa, and Matthew Hayball. They called themselves the "Quarantine Crew" and even created a group Instagram and TikTok page to document their time together, and fans began to get used to Brown and Cameron getting flirty on their socials.

Presley Ann/WireImage/Getty Images

But, now, after weeks in Florida with the Quarantine Crew, Brown went back home to Alabama to spend time with her family. James took to Instagram to share a video confirming Brown is no longer staying with them.

"Breezy is back in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Her and Marshall drove home late last night. They want to ride this thing out with their families," James said. "In the meantime, please continue to share information with us on how we can allocate resources and information to service our students, not only in New York, but all across the country, and that would be via our page ABC Food Tours."

Cameron and Brown may no longer be quarantining together, but it's clear they're closer than ever before. Let's just hope this isnt the last we'll see of their social media flirting.

