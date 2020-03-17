While fans buzz about a potential reunion between the two, I'd like to revisit why Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron broke up in 2019. In case any of you have forgotten about Brown's season of The Bachelorette, the diehard Alabama fan was ultimately was left having to choose between Cameron and Jed Wyatt. Much to the disappointment of fans across the country, Brown told Cameron she's choosing Wyatt during the finale episode, which aired July 30. Cameron took it like the class act that he is. “That’s gonna hurt, but I’m still gonna be your biggest fan and rooting for you,” he told Brown after she rejected his heartfelt proposal. “And I’m wishing you and Jed nothing but success.”

Unfortunately, Cameron's wish for success between Wyatt and Brown did not exactly come to fruition. It was revealed on the reunion episode of The Bachelorette that Brown wound up dumping Wyatt after she realized he reportedly had something shady going on with Haley Stevens, a woman claiming to have been ghosted by him as soon as he went on the show. For fans of Cameron, the news that things didn't pan out for Wyatt and Brown came as a welcome glimmer of hope.

Oh, and did I mention that, during the same reunion episode, fireworks were bursting between Cameron and Brown? “I have so much respect for you,” Cameron gushed to his ex on live television. “I loved watching this season and how powerful and strong you’ve been. I’ve been sitting there watching you be so powerful and strong, and I’m just sitting there with my buddies and just rooting you on. I’m so proud of you.”

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Then, as if things couldn't get even more exciting, Brown asked him out. “I’m really confident in who I am now, and being on my own, and growing, and really taking everything that I’ve learned and what I want into the next relationship,” Brown told Cameron. “I want somebody to be bold, and I’m bold, and I make bold moves. You’re an incredible guy, and I’m a single girl. I thought maybe we could go for a drink and just hang out.” And he said yes! “I would love to. Just tell me when. I’m there.”

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

Sadly, the date in question didn't go according to plan. Well, to be clear, the two did hang out. But Cameron went on to very publicly hang out with Gigi Hadid shortly after. Brown opened up about her thoughts on the matter during an Aug. 7 appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "I guess I find it disrespectful," Rachel Lindsay, one of the show's hosts, told Brown. "It's kind of like, bro, slow your roll. You're on Twitter talking about 'Hannah's the queen' and preaching about respect, but then you're being a little disrespectful by dating her in such a public way where you know it's going to get so much attention. I think that's my beef with it."

Brown agreed. "I think that's my beef with it, too," she said. "We are not dating-dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both, like, knowing that there's still something there."

"When you are in the public eye, you do have to just be respectful of each other," she continued. "And yeah, I wish I would've got a little bit more than two days, but, you know, it's OK."

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

That all being said, Brown did remain pretty chill, also noting: . "He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were, you know, just hanging out, seeing where it goes. And I am completely fine with that. It was a little confusing, but he can do whatever he wants to, and I know that I can, too."

By October, things had fizzled out between Cameron and Hadid. But he still wasn't jumping back into Brown's arms. Shortly after things ended with Hadid, Cameron started getting spotted out and about with Kylie Jenner's bestie Stassie Karanikolaou from October of 2019 all the way through January of 2020. Meanwhile, Brown made an emotional Bachelor Nation return when she surprised Peter Weber during his season of The Bachelor and they both revealed they were still harboring feelings for one another.

Entertainment Tonight on YouTube

By February 2020, rumors about Cameron and Karanikolaou had died down and Brown was openly single as ever. During one February Instagram story, Brown joked to her followers that she couldn't get on exclusive dating app Raya, so she might have to resort to using Christian Mingle.

It wasn't until March of 2020 that fans cautiously started hoping yet again for a reunion between Brown and Cameron. It all started after Cameron's mother tragically passed away on Feb. 29 and Brown was reportedly very much there to support him. "They aren't dating but Hannah has been there for Tyler since the passing of his mom," the source reportedly told E! News. "She reached out immediately and Tyler was grateful for her support. They have gotten closer recently and he's really thankful to have her around."

Mark Bourdillon/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Brown even went so far as to reportedly fly to his hometown of Jupiter, Florida to be there for the celebration of life in honor of his mom. “It meant a lot to him that she came to support him in his time of need," a source reportedly told People on March 11 of Brown's appearance at the celebration of life. "He was able to show her around Jupiter, introduce her to his friends, and have some good laughs. Just being able to hang out together, smile, and take his mind off things has been really helpful to Tyler’s grieving process. It’s just what he needed.”

The most recent update? Brown reportedly flew to see Cameron in Florida again on March 14.

Here's to hoping a reunion for these two lovebirds really is on the horizon.