I know, I know, I know. We're still wrapping our heads around everything that happened on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. But we need to talk about Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid's reported date. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for the reality TV star and model and didn't hear back in time for publication.)

OK, so here's the scoop. (And, like, if you're a huge Cameron/Brown stan, I'd recommend averting your eyes.) Cameron and Hadid were reportedly spotted leaving Soho House in Brooklyn on Sunday, August, 4. All-knowing Bachelor Nation Guru Reality Steve tweeted a screenshot of a text he received from a source alongside this caption:

This was just emailed to me on IG by (IG: artsandfood_nyc). No idea if it’s true, if others saw, or if there’s pics coming. But this person is claiming she saw them. Just wanted to put it out there for all to see. Hannah and Tyler fans - thoughts and prayers.

For those of you hoping it was just some sort of sad miscommunication and the person just spotted two super attractive people who just so happened to look exactly like the two models, I have some bad news. There are also pictures of the two of them reportedly hanging by a bar. The only glimmer of hope is that the pictures are from behind so we can't really know it's them.

Even if the picture really is of the two of them, we still can't be sure that it was actually a date. Rumors of a potential romance between Hadid and Cameron first started swirling about on July 22 when one particularly invested fan spotted that Hadid had followed Cameron on Twitter. She posted a screenshot of her finding on Twitter alongside the caption, "Welp, there goes my chance." Shortly after, another fan captured a screenshot of Cameron following Hadid back and captioned it, "it gets worse."

While Brown did not wind up choosing Cameron at the end of her season, she's made it clear that she's now interested in him. Let me back up for a second in case anyone really hasn't been keeping up. Brown chose Wyatt at the end of her season, but eventually broke up with him after hearing reports that he had a girlfriend when he came on her show.

So, you know, since she was single and he was single, Brown asked Cameron out for a drink during the finale of her season.

And here's where things get complicated. Us Weekly reports Cameron was spotted leaving Brown's Los Angeles home on August 2. So, just a couple days before he was spotted reportedly hanging with Hadid.

“He spent the night,” a source told Us Weekly on Aug., 2. “He went to her house and stayed there and left in the morning.”

Whether or not he really did spend the night, Cameron has made it clear that he's not looking to jump into anything serious with Brown.

“We need to take it very slowly and we need to just have a drink and see how we are around each other,” he shared on the Almost Famous podcast on July 31. “If we were to just rush into something right away and try and be boyfriend and girlfriend right after the final rose, it would not be healthy for us, it wouldn’t be good.”

Fair enough!