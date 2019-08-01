If you're looking for a nice way to respond to a message from the woman your ex-boyfriend left you for, I'd recommend looking to Jed Wyatt's ex Haley Stevens' response to Hannah Brown for some inspiration. For those of you who missed it, let me give you a quick little refresher on what's been going on. Basically, Brown wound up choosing Wyatt as her husband-to-be in the end of her season of The Bachelorette. Unfortunately, shortly after they got engaged, Brown read reports that Wyatt was still dating Stevens when he came on her show. So, understandably, Brown decided to call of the engagement.

Wyatt's relationship with Stevens may have been the reason their engagement ended, but Brown's not harboring any negative feelings towards Stevens. In fact, she told Entertainment Tonight on July 31 that she empathizes with her. "I've been in a similar situation in the past before," she told Entertainment Tonight. "From this, I hope she's learned a lot just like I have and she knows her worth and what she deserves. And I hope that she can find someone that truly makes her happy one day, too."

Stevens was moved by Brown's kind message. "The biggest regret that I've had in all this is that this was her experience, this was her love story," Stevens told Entertainment Tonight also on July 31. "My being sort of the other woman in this, you know, scenario is what caused her heartbreak at the end of this thing that was supposed to be so incredible for her."

And Stevens hopes for nothing but the best for Brown. "I wish [her] all the happiness, all the best things to come out of this," she said. " I have most definitely learned from every moment of this and I know she has too, so that's incredible. Thank you for sharing that."

In her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brown opened up about how finding out about Wyatt's past affected her. "When you're in a serious [relationship], you're engaged, and it's something so public, you have to really be careful of who you allow in your life and protecting that relationship, and I don't think he always protected that relationship," Brown said. "I do think that he lied, and I think that there was not the foundation of trust and honesty that I have also preached that I wanted. I think that he has qualities and will learn a lot from this."

That being said, she made it clear she's learning from her past and focusing on moving forward. "I definitely think that this has been a huge learning experience for him, and I know that he's sorry, and the guy that I fell in love with is in there," she said. "And I think this has really made him reflect on his life and his choices and I do believe that he will be a good man for somebody someday."

Stevens similarly told Entertainment Tonight that she hopes Wyatt learns from his mistakes. "We have all learned from this. We have all made mistakes; I can't say that I didn't in this," she said. "I just really hope that all of us are able to learn from this, and take this, and be better in the next relationship that we're in."

Onward and upward!