If you're a fan of The Bachelorette, prepare to freak. Haley Stevens and Jed Wyatt's reported texts from before the show began filming are seriously juicy. Stevens is a Nashville singer (half of the group Sweet Leah) and she claims she was dating Jed Wyatt when he entered The Bachelorette. And, no, they reportedly didn't just, like, break up as soon as he got on the show. According to Stevens, Wyatt was only going on the show to promote his music, and the two, who had been in a relationship for four months when he got on the show, had even agreed they'd be in a relationship as soon as he got back to Nashville.

In a screenshot of a message Stevens claims Wyatt sent her the day he was leaving for The Bachelorette, Wyatt reportedly wrote:

I love you! Don’t forget that. Everything is always working out 444

It all adds up.

Meditate, pray, center yourself in positive energy!

Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Stevens and Wyatt for comment on the texts, and did not hear back in time for publication.

Wyatt had reportedly already applied for the show when he and Stevens met, and Stevens says it posed a challenge for their relationship.

“When we met, it was very much just a possibility. … As you know, in show business, you sign contracts and casting things go on for months and months and months and they maybe happen," she told Us Weekly. But as a fellow musician and as somebody that just loves this person I’m like, ‘Why would I hold him back from this opportunity?’ I know the premise of the show. Even though that’s not an ideal situation for our current relationship, when you’re not in it, it seems like a movie. It seems like it’s just a TV show. You don’t necessarily think about the fact that hearts are going to get involved, there are going to be feelings involved.”

She told Us Weekly that she saw letting him go on the show as a "sacrifice" she was making for his success. "I had to take a step back and make a sacrifice for a couple of months or a number of weeks for him to be able to have this opportunity,” she told the publication. “I was like, “OK, I love him. I can do anything for six weeks. We can do anything for six weeks, two months.’”

It may have only been four months together, but Stevens was already falling hard for Wyatt. "There are three words I have never said to anyone except for my immediate family," she wrote him in December. "And I have no doubt in my mind that one of these days You will be the first to hear them."

"That made me smile," he reportedly responded. "I wanna earn that."

The six weeks proved to put more of a strain on her relationship than Stevens expected. As any fan who's been watching the show can attest to, Wyatt actually wound up doing really well. In fact, Reality Steve reports that he's going to be one of the season's frontrunners.

It was the photos of Wyatt on his one-on-one with Hannah Brown, which aired June 3, that served as the first stab at her heart.

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

“I went in a hammock in my backyard and just lost it. … But even then, I was convincing myself, ‘I don’t have any affirmation from him. I can’t speak to him,’" she told Us Weekly. "I was still, like, ‘You knew this was coming. You have to trust him.’”

Eventually, she accepted that she's going to have to let Wyatt go when he returned to Nashville and didn't even try to contact her for two weeks. When he finally called, she tells Us Weekly she didn't answer. “At that point I’m like, ‘OK, you’ve been home for two weeks. You have no explanation for me,'" she explained. "'What are you going to say that’s going to make me feel better or that’s going to change any of this?'"

Needless to say, this is just Stevens' side of the story and Wyatt may have a completely different perspective.