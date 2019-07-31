Chris Harrison pretty much always promises whatever show he's currently hosting in Bachelor Nation will be "the most dramatic yet." However, on the July 30 finale of Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, he may have finally been telling the truth. In the beginning of Part Two of Hannah's finale, fans were anguished to see Hannah reject fan-favorite Tyler Cameron to get engaged to the much-maligned Jed Wyatt. Midway through, audiences saw the breakup of the newly-engaged couple due to Jed's ex-girlfriend drama. And finally, in a welcome twist to her journey to find love, Hannah asked Tyler out on The Bachelorette finale, and he said yes.

When Hannah told Tyler she was not choosing him to be her future husband at the beginning of the episode, fans were upset, to say the least. It was hard watching such a frontrunner in the competition get his heart broken, especially one as likable as Tyler. On the flip side, the drama that followed — with Hannah and Jed getting engaged, then quickly getting un-engaged after he finally addressed his pre-Bachelorette controversy — was kind of invigorating. Hannah got the chance to stand up for herself, and that she definitely did.

ABC/John Fleenor

With Chris Harrison on the "After The Final Rose" portion of the finale, Hannah confirmed she no longer wanted to be with Jed, and once Jed was sent packing, it was time to bring out Prince Charming — uh, I mean, Tyler.

Before he hit the stage, Hannah bashfully dropped the hint that she was still very much into Tyler, which made the studio audience's cheers even wilder when the Bachelorette runner-up walked out onto the stage.

The almost-couple talked through that painful, failed proposal moment, and while it was clearly tough for Tyler to relieve, he remained totally gracious.

"That day was one of the most exciting I've ever experienced," he told Hannah, remembering how he felt right before proposing. "I was like the happiest little kid going up that mountain. I was ready to take that step with you."

Though Hannah ultimately didn't choose Tyler during the competition, with plenty of time to reflect on her relationship with him — especially with the Jed nonsense behind her — she had even more clarity. "I know that Tyler’s been so supportive and respectful of me, not just on our journey together but even afterwards," she said. "That relationship — our relationship — was real to me and special and everything I said I meant and felt. It didn’t just go away. I still have feelings."

But how does Tyler feel now, after leaving the show and moving on with his life? Did he still have feelings for Hannah, or had she totally blown her chance with him? I know I wasn't the only one sitting literally on the edge of my seat as they danced around the idea of striking up their romance again.

Hannah, who fans have come to know is a huge proponent of "bold" people, decided that she, too, was bold, and decided to see for herself how Tyler felt about her.

"You’re an incredible guy and I’m a single girl, so I don't know, I thought maybe we could go for a drink and just hang out?" she asked him. Tyler, ever the smooth talker, responded: "Just tell me when. I’m there."

Tyler may not have won the final rose, but he just may get the chance to be with Hannah after all. And whether or not they end up spending the rest of their lives together, it will be great to see both Hannah and Tyler finding happiness on their own terms. Just no more horses, please — Tyler and Hannah have both been through enough.