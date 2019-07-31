Breaking up is hard to do. Breaking up is even harder to do when you're in love and millions of people are watching. On Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, frontrunner (and total dreamboat) Tyler Cameron made it all the way to the finale episode, picked out a ring, and met with Hannah at a breathtaking Greek waterfront with intentions of proposing. However, before he could even get through his speech asking Hannah to marry him, she cut him off. Immediately, Tyler knew what that meant, and his heartbreak was palpable. These tweets about Tyler getting sent home on The Bachelorette show audiences at home are feeling the pain too.

Part Two of Hannah's season finale of The Bachelorette kicked off right before it was proposal time. Fans got to see both Tyler and Jed picking out engagement rings, indicating they both intended to propose. "I have been falling in love with both Tyler and Jed through this," Hannah said in a voiceover as the big moment built up.

After a brief moment in which Hannah seemed to seriously question her decision — resulting in an all-too-relatable accidental tumble in the street — it seemed she had fully made up her mind about who she wanted to be with.

But as Bachelorette fans know, whoever gets to meet the female lead first on proposal day is typically the guy who's going to get hurt. So when fans saw Tyler step out of the car, Twitter erupted.

Friends, I can tell you it did not get better from there. As Hannah and Tyler hugged in greeting, Tyler commented, "We’ve literally reached the peak of our journey." Little did he know, it was all about to come crashing down.

Fans have come to know and love Tyler for many things, one of which is his penchant for long, heartfelt speeches directed toward Hannah. As he launched into what he thought would be his most epic speech yet, fans were already cringing so hard.

"From the moment I met you, you captivated my soul," the Twitter bae began. "I always knew the man I wanted to be, and I knew I'd get there one day, but I didn't know how. Then I met you, and I realized the man I was meant to be — it took you to push me to get there. I have grown so much emotionally and spiritually and am so madly in love. I know our love was slow to start, but it's a light that will burn forever."

Sadly, fans did not get to hear the end of that speech, which pretty obviously was ending in a proposal, because Hannah cut him off.

From the moment Hannah interrupted him, Tyler knew he was done for.

Tyler, being the all-around sweetheart he is, looked crushed when Hannah told him she was in love with someone else, but he remained supportive of her, as he has been all season. "I'm still going to be your biggest fan," he told her before wrapping her in a farewell hug. "I wish you and Jed the most success."

It was a sad ending for the couple, but that didn't mean their story was over. Later in the finale, Hannah revealed she had broken up with her chosen winner, Jed, after a People article reported he was dating another girl when he left for the show. It was hard to see Hannah upset, but the finale ended with Hannah seeing Tyler again during the After The Final Rose ceremony and asking him out for a drink. So there you have it, folks. It seems like he might be the winner after all.