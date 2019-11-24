Just weeks after calling it quits with Gigi Hadid, it looks like Tyler Cameron could be ready to give his rose to a new love interest. According to new reports, Tyler Cameron may be reportedly dating Stassie Karanikolaou after the pair were spotted getting cozy while out in Los Angeles this weekend. Elite Daily reached out to both Cameron and Karanikolaou's reps for comment on their relationship, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If you've been following along, Cameron skyrocketed to fame after a stint on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. The Florida native was the runner up (Brown ended up accepting a proposal from Jed Wyatt), and he began wooing Hadid shortly after moving to New York when the show ended. However, they called it quits a little over a month ago.

It appears that he didn't waste any time getting back into the dating game after that split, because new reports claim that the reality star was spotted packing on the PDA with Karanikolaou on Friday, Nov. 22. If her name sounds familiar, people might otherwise know her as Kylie Jenner's BFF.

According to E! News, an inside source told the publication that their night together started off after they randomly ran into each other at the Clippers game.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Stassie and Tyler met up at the Clippers game last night and were hanging out for a bit," the insider told the publication. "They had met in passing before at a few events in LA, but this was the first time they truly hung out and vibed with one another."

It seems like they hit it off while at the game, because the social media star then reportedly met up with Cameron at a nightclub where they danced the night away.

The insider continued, "Stassie arrived with her friend Kelsey and met Tyler inside. They were at the same table at the club and several bottles of Don Julio 1942 tequila and champagne were brought out."

Per the inside source, the pair couldn't keep their hands off of each other, adding "Tyler and Stassie were dancing together to hip-hop music and we're showing a lot of PDA."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The insider said, "He was holding her. They were whispering in each other's ears and talking the entire night. It was very apparent they were into each other. Tyler leaned in and kissed her neck at one point, and also definitely kissed her cheek in public."

Meanwhile, a source told TMZ that the pair were "inseparable" while at the club before leaving at around 1:30 in the morning.

Fans might remember that Cameron recently said that he's happy living the single life for the moment, telling Us Weekly in late October, "Dating girls is, like, the least of my worries right now." Only time will tell whether the nightclub fling becomes something more serious and he decides to give the social media star his final rose. For the time being, it looks like they're living in the moment and just having fun getting to know one another.