If you're trying to keep things super casual and chill with your ex, I'd look to Tyler Cameron's quote about his breakup with Gigi Hadid during an Oct. 28 interview with People TV's Reality Check. The former Bachelorette star opened up about his split from the supermodel in pretty much the most chill way possible. “I took it as I met a great person, a great friend. It wasn’t like a bad breakup or anything like that,” Cameron said of their split. “It was just, we’re at different parts of our lives right now.”

When asked what the best part of his relationship with Hadid was, he kept things equally cool. “Just meeting someone that was great. She’s a great person, and I met a great friend,” Cameron responded. “She’s someone that I have a lot of respect for and think highly of, so I met a great person.”

If you didn't gather based on his super chill responses, Cameron made it extra clear that he and Hadid are still on good terms. But things are strictly platonic between the pair. “We’re just friends,” he said.

The breakup has been so chill that Cameron hasn't really gotten around to much self-reflection. In fact, when asked during the interview what he learned about himself from his relationship with Hadid, he pretty much said he had no idea.

"What did I learn about myself? I don't know," he mused. "I'm still learning so much about myself every day. Being in this light is totally different, so I'm still learning." Deep.

People first started speculating that something was going down between Cameron and Hadid when a couple of super devoted fans noticed they followed each other on Instagram in late July. Things got taken to the next level when Cameron and Hadid were first spotted out together on Aug. 4 at the SoHo House in Brooklyn. After a few months of being spotted out and about together, Cameron let the cat out of the bag that things had fizzled out between them when he told his fellow Watch What Happens Live guest Jenny McCarthy that he "may be single" during an Oct. 1 appearance on the show.

TBH, it seems like it was a chill relationship and Cameron is having an appropriately chill reaction to it.