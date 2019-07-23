Are you a Tyler C. fan? Well, you're not alone. Apparently there's a certain supermodel who's also taking note of the particularly dreamy contestant for Hannah Brown's heart on The Bachelorette. It seems like Tyler C. and Gigi Hadid follow each other on Instagram. One particularly astute fan noticed Hadid followed Tyler C. (whose full last name is Cameron) and decided to share the screenshot on Twitter along with the caption, "Welp, there goes my chance." Shortly after, another fan captured a screenshot of Cameron following Hadid back and captioned it, "it gets worse."

OK, so why do we care? Allow me to explain. First and foremost, it means Hadid is a fan of Cameron's. This is a big deal because obviously, Cameron was just, like, a normal dude before he was on Brown's season of The Bachelorette. And now he's just casually getting followed on Instagram by, you know, one of the most famous supermodels in the world. And he followed her back! To be clear, as of July 23, Cameron only follows 577 people. Hadid only follows 1,039 people. Those figures may not seem super small when you first hear them, but when you take into account that Hadid has 48.8 million followers and Cameron has 1.1 million followers, it's pretty amazing that they've decided to let each other into their intimate little inner circles.

So, yeah. It's a big deal. And fans are... not taking this well.

Needless to say, the fact that they followed each other could just mean nothing. Maybe Hadid, like the rest of us, just thought he was super dreamy and decided to shoot him a follow to quench her thirst. Then Cameron followed her back to be polite and the two of them will continue to follow each other and casually like each other's pictures until the end of time without ever acknowledging each other IRL. Tale as old as time, am I right?

Or... it could actually be a huge deal because it means that the two of them could start talking.

For those of you who aren't adept at the art of sliding into a celebrity's DMs, let me give you a little crash course. Basically, when you slide into a celebrity's DMs, odds are they aren't going to see your message. This is because celebrities tend to have, at the very least, hundreds of thousands of followers. A lot of these followers are trying to DM them so, to help them out, Instagram has set up a little tool to help them keep their inbox organized. When a celebrity or anyone with a public profile goes to check their DMs on Instagram, they're only able to see the DMs from people who follow them. All of their DMs from people they don't follow go into a separate inbox they can sort through whenever they feel like.

Hopefully you're on the same page as me by now, but if not let me give you the bottomline here: Now that their DMs will be visible to each other, there's a higher chance they'll actually be able to have a conversation on Instagram. It's (maybe) about to go down.

That all being said, Cameron is still a frontrunner for Brown's heart and might not quite be single and ready to mingle. But if he is, he now has direct access to Gigi Hadid. So, this should be interesting.