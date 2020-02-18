If you've been rejected by the most exclusive dating app on the planet, don't worry, because so has the former Bachelorette. Yep, even Hannah Brown got rejected by Raya. The reality star took to Instagram alongside her friend Elyse Murphy to air her grievances about being rejected from the famously selective dating app. "I don’t know if you know this but I was the Bachelorette," Brown jokingly began in a video posted on her Instagram Story on Sunday, Feb. 18 before adding, "and I can’t get on Raya." (Seriously... how exclusive is this thing?!)

Brown's rejection isn't for a lack of effort on her part. "I’ve been on the waiting list for months now," she explained. Meanwhile, her friend was able to get onto the coveted app. "She's a pastor, she got on Raya," Brown shared before Murphy clarified, "Technically I’m off it now, just so you know."

Murphy even went so far as to offer Brown her spot on the dating app, but Brown is totally over it. "Nope. Nope. Nope," she said. "I’m done." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Raya for comment on Brown's claims that she was waitlisted, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

She even joked that she would take a different route and try a different app. "Christian Mingle here I come," she joked. "I might not be allowed on Christian Mingle a this point but… Jesus still loves me."

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Raya, it's the super A-List dating app that people reportedly frequented by users like Channing Tatum, Demi Lovato, Cara Delevingne, and more. The app is geared toward successful creative folks, doesn't limit potential mates by distance, and allows you to choose a song to serenade would-be suitors. It's notoriously difficult to get onto.

"We have a multi-faceted application process to join, ensuring that every new member makes our community more diverse and dynamic," their site explains. "Members agree to a code of conduct, so conversations and interactions are respectful. Anything short of that results in removal. We empower our members to share a far more expressive version of themselves than anywhere else online."

Here's to hoping they eventually let Brown join. But hey! There's always Christian Mingle.