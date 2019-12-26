Channing Tatum's Reported Raya Profile Is Sheer Perfection

Just a few weeks after news broke out about his reported split from Jessie J, a source has reportedly spilled the beans on a newly single Channing Tatum's reported Raya profile. (Elite Daily reached out to a rep for Tatum to confirm that he is, in fact, on Raya, but did not hear back in time for publication). The source, who reportedly spoke to Us Weekly on Dec. 26, claimed that the actor's bio on the members-only dating app apparently reads: “And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry.” To top it all off, he reportedly pairs the epic bio with a casual shrug emoji.

Raya users have the luxury of choosing a song to play in the background of their profile, à la vintage MySpace, and Tatum's reported song of choice does not disappoint. According to Us Weekly's source, Tatum's profile song is apparently none other than "Brown Sugar" by D'Angelo. To be clear, that's the mega romantic one that goes "Brown sugar babe, I gets high off your love/I don't know how to behave." So, yeah, I think it's safe to say that Tatum is reportedly laying out the romance for any potential matches.

News of Tatum's reported dating app profile comes almost a week after word broke about his reported split from his girlfriend of a year, singer Jessie J. “Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on Dec. 19. “They are still really close and still good friends.”

The news was reportedly confirmed to People by multiple sources the same day. “There wasn’t any drama," one of People's sources reportedly explained. "They just decided to part ways and are still good friends."

So, why'd they split if they reportedly get along so well? According to another source who reportedly spoke to People, distance played a role. “Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align,” the source reportedly told People. “They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in L.A. a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly, though.”

Here's to hoping both Tatum and J are having a manageable time transitioning into singlehood, whether it be on dating apps or not.