Here's Everyone Katie Sent Packing On The Bachelorette Night 1

Katie Thurston might have been sent home on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, but now it’s her turn to call the shots. The Season 25 fan-fave has all the trappings of a phenomenal lead, which is why fans were thrilled when the social media queen was crowned The Bachelorette’s Season 17 lead. As the Seattle native looks for love onscreen, fans are eager to see if Katie finally finds her perfect partner (and who she dumps along the way). So if you’re wondering who went home this week, you’ve come to the right place. Consider this your one-stop shop for all the post-rose ceremony tea.

ICYMI, Katie caused a ~buzz~ from the moment she stepped out of the limo on Night 1 of Matt’s Season. The social media star — who gained a massive TikTok following in 2020 for her sex-positive posts — gave Matt a vibrator when they first met, joking that it helped her get through quarantine. While she ended up keeping the toy (she said Fantasy Suites were too far away to be without it), Katie became an instant icon in the eyes of Bachelor Nation.

After Matt sent her home during Week 6 of *his* Bachelor journey, Katie made it clear she wasn’t over the idea of finding her person. "I am who I am, and there's someone out there who wants that," she said in her exit interview. And considering how many guys are fighting over her now, it’s obvious she was right. As for who will get her final rose, only time will tell, but until then, here’s who got sent packing this week:

Episode 1 Eliminations (June 7)

ABC/Craig Sjodin

As Bachelor Nation knows, Night 1 is the time for contestants to make a good first impression on the lead and distinguish themselves from their competition. Sparks flew between Katie and several of her suitors, but it was Greg who received the first impression rose.

Katie made it clear she’s not messing around when it comes to finding her husband, so several suitors were sent home during the first rose ceremony of the season. By the end of Night 1, Katie said goodbye to seven men: Austin, Brandon, Gabriel, Jeff, Landon, Marcus, and Marty. Even if they didn’t win Katie’s heart, maybe they can win some new Instagram followers!

The Bachelorette continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.