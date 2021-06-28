When it comes to falling for the lead on The Bachelorette, Blake Moynes is kind of legendary. The Canadian wildlife manager fell hard for Clare Crawley before her swift departure on Season 16. After Clare peaced out, Blake stayed around and formed a strong connection with Tayshia Adams — who took over for Clare as lead — as well. Even though he was eliminated just before hometowns, Blake made quite the impression on fans, and it seems like maybe on the current Bachelorette, Katie Thurston, as well. Viewers are rightfully wondering whether Blake met Katie before his appearance on The Bachelorette since it seems like the pair already has a spark...

Fans were first clued into the fact that Blake would be making a Season 17 appearance during the May 26 Bachelorette promo. The teaser showed Tayshia sitting Katie down and telling her that someone from *her* past reached out and was there. Enter: Blake!

While the promo didn’t make it clear why Blake was there, fans suspected it was to pull a Heather Martin from Matt’s season and meet Katie before he lost his chance for good. Whatever the reason, the fact that he had dated one of the hosts on-screen wasn’t lost on the current lead. “I definitely knew who [Blake] was, which also Tayshia’s ex-boyfriend! So that’s weird,” Katie told Us Weekly on June 7.

ABC/Andrew Eccles

The 30-year-old marketing manager went on to say she had actually spoken to Blake prior to filming. “We had chatted before, but usually what happens is, like, the guys will reach out to the women once they’re eliminated and be like, ‘Good luck, you did great.’ Like very generic, you know?” Katie said. “To see him, I was like, ‘Why is he here?’ Like, ‘What’s happening?’”

While Katie obviously didn’t say much else (those Bachelor contracts are no joke) Bachelor Nation alum Nick Viall shed some more light on Katie and Blake’s relationship during his June 22 appearance on the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. Even though Viall said he didn’t know the full backstory, he mentioned Katie and Blake had met at some point before The Bachelorette. “She had told me about it, and it was filmed. They didn’t use it, but it was filmed,” Viall said. “It sounds like there was some dialogue between Katie and Blake ... I do think Blake will go far.”

It’s unclear whether Katie and Blake's meeting was a “love at first sight” or a “you’re kinda cute nice meeting you” thing, but either way, it looks like Blake wants to see if there’s something there. Only time will tell whether he finally lands a Bachelorette, but if Viall’s right, there’s a chance Blake could go home with the final rose and a fiancée.

The Bachelorette Season 17 continues Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.