When Clare Crawley confessed she'd fallen for Dale Moss just two weeks into The Bachelorette, a few contestants weren't too pleased, including Season 16's resident wildlife enthusiast, Blake Moynes. The former contestant spoke about the experience during a Dec. 15 interview with Us Weekly, and Blake Moynes' quote about "stress-balding" after Clare Crawley's exit is just a hair dramatic. "I was shocked. You saw me, I was distraught. I was literally like, 'What is going on?'" he recounted. "I couldn't believe it because of the timeframe. Nothing made sense to me. Now it does. But at the time, I was literally shook. I was distraught. I started stress-balding in the shower because I didn't know that was going on."

Though he apparently lost some sleep (and some hair) over Crawley's unexpected departure, Moynes said he fully supports her relationship with Moss now, and he even contacted Crawley post-filming to let her know that. "I just reached out and said to her, 'Listen, you know, I know that through that episode, it looked like I was so against you guys, but at that time I had no idea that you guys hit it off the way you did,'" he explained, adding, "I'm so happy for them because it looks like they're really taking off." That's a relief to hear, considering Moynes told Extra TV he "thought about Clare for four months" after she left with Moss.

However, it seems Moynes hasn't gotten closure with both Season 16 Bachelorette leads just yet. According to him, his lingering feelings for Crawley impacted his relationship with Tayshia Adams, and he thinks things might have gone differently if Adams had been the lead from the start. "If it was Tayshia from the beginning, I think my story would have been a little bit different," he told Us Weekly, later adding, "But, you know, I've moved past it now. I think she's happy where she's at and, you know, things play out the way they should and I believe in that."

Though Moynes admitted to Extra TV "there is still a piece of [him] that will hang on to the what-ifs" with Adams, he also has thoughts on who she should choose if not him. "If Tayshia is looking for a real man like she says she is, I think you have to go Zac," he said. During an interview with Access Hollywood that same day, he even called Zac Clark "the clear-cut choice," so clearly, Moynes is #TeamZac.

And don't worry, Moynes fans — this probably isn't the last you'll be seeing of him. When asked by Extra TV whether he'd ever consider participating in Bachelor in Paradise, Moynes said, "I'm looking for somebody. If that happens before Paradise comes, great. If not, you could probably find me on the beach." Unsurprisingly, he's also open to the possibility of being the Season 25 Bachelor. "I would definitely be into seeing what that is all about," he added.

Here's hoping Moynes continues to keep it real (and keep most of his hair).