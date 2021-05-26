The newest season of The Bachelorette hasn’t even started airing yet, but it’s already caught fans’ attention. The Season 17 lead — Katie Thurston — caused quite a ~buzz~ from the moment she entered Bachelor Nation, but it’s one of the *maybe* contestants on her upcoming season that’s already a fan favorite since uh, you’ve definitely seen him before. After quite a bit of speculation, it looks like Blake Moynes from Clare/Tayshia’s season miiiiight be in the running for Katie’s heart. He appeared in the May 26 promo and honestly, they could be perfect together.

In case you somehow forgot why everyone loves Katie, quick recap: The Seattle native showed up on Matt James’ season and quickly made a name for herself when she gifted the Bachelor a vibrator as part of her limo entrance. From there, Katie made it clear she was going to be 100% authentic throughout the process.

Though she was eliminated in Episode 6 of Season 25, viewers adored her sex-positive narrative and desire to separate herself from the toxic nature of the house. So when ABC announced that Katie would be one of two new leads at The Bachelor Season 25's "After the Final Rose" special on Monday, March 15 (the other of which is Michelle Young), fans were rightfully hyped.

ABC/Andrew Eccles

While it’s clear Katie is a great choice for the Season 17 lead, you’re probably wondering where Blake fits into the picture. The Canadian wildlife manager fell hard for Clare Crawley before her swift departure, and while he connected with Tayshia, he was eliminated just before hometowns (and after a strange date that involved getting naked and having their crystals read). Fans were bummed to see the Earth-lover say his goodbyes, which is why the newest Bachelorette promo is very interesting...

The May 26 Bachelorette teaser showed Blake, standing outside Katie’s hotel room with a boombox. When Katie saw him, she looked shocked but clearly knew who he was since she said, “Oh my God, it’s Blake.” Whether he actually joined the cast or this was a last-ditch effort to meet Katie before she (maybe) got engaged à la Heather Martin from Matt’s season, it’s still unclear. Either way, Katie didn’t exactly look mad to see him.

Only time will tell whether the two Bachelor Nation faves get together, but after glancing at their ABC bios, it’s clear they’d be a good match. While Katie “wants a man that will laugh along with her,” Blake’s dream girl “has to have a goofy side and be okay with his self-described ‘potty mouth.’” It sounds like these two jokesters could be the perfect pair, but fans will have to wait and see when Season 17 of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.