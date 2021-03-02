The "Women Tell All" episode of The Bachelor always brings the heat, but the March 1 episode really threw viewers for a loop. After watching one contestant rise as a fan-fave throughout the season, audiences were shocked to see the rest of the contestants gang up against Katie Thurston. These tweets about her on the "Women Tell All" episode show that despite the tension on the stage, Bachelor Nation still has her back.

In case you need a refresher (since Season 25 has been the definition of a lot to process), Katie showed up on night one and instantly had fans smitten. During her limo entrance, she gifted Matt a vibrator which she said helped her get through quarantine. While the move made her stand out and had the Bachelor laughing, the rest of the house wasn't as pleased. They were even less pleased when later in the season, Katie spoke up and told Matt about the bullying that was going on in the house.

Despite the tension, the 30-year-old from Washington made it to Week 6 where she was eliminated post 1-on-1. And even though she didn't snag the final rose, fans are still Team Katie. So when the rest of the contestants appeared to attack Katie during the March 1 "Women Tell All" episode, viewers were not here for it.

During the March 1 episode, Katie explained why she told Matt what was going on in the house in the first place. The reason? Simply because she felt like it was the right thing to do. While many of the fans agreed with her reasoning, the other contestants didn't. Some claimed it was because Katie brought up the drama that things got really toxic where as others accused her of using the situation to get extra time with Matt.

Regardless, Katie stood by the fact that she spoke up out of respect for Matt, and Bachelor Nation seems to stand with her decision.

No matter the tension in the house, Katie still managed to fall hard for Matt. When asked how she felt after being eliminated, Katie said she was "genuinely so confident" in their relationship and was shocked to be sent home. "I really thought he was going to meet my family," she said. "I just didn't see it coming.”

While it was hard to watch, there was a glimmer of hope that hinted Katie *could* be the next lead. She went on to say, "I just have to remain hopeful that my person is still out there. At the end of the day, we all just want to be loved. And I never want to stop pursuing love." And Katie for Bachelorette is something fans definitely love the idea of...

Whatever's next for Katie, it looks like she has plenty of support from Bachelor Nation.

