Every season of The Bachelor brings new drama, new dates, and new fan-favorites to the screen. While Season 25 has been all over the place with a change in location, randomly adding new contestants mid-season, and possibly a producer plant (looking at you, Victoria), it also introduced Bachelor Nation to Katie, a contestant who will likely go down as one of the greats. As you're getting to know her, you're probably wondering what Katie Thurston's real job is. The Bachelor contestant has a lot going for her, both on-screen and off.

When Matt first met Katie, it seemed like she was just going to be the funny, edgy contestant of the season. For her limo entrance during the Jan. 4 premiere episode, the Washington native iconically gave Matt her pink vibrator by way of first impression. She hilariously told him it helped her get through quarantine in the coronavirus pandemic, but after seeing how "fine" he looked, Katie decided to keep it since Fantasy Suites were so far away.

While a sex toy entrance might seem incredibly bold, it's not out of character for the 30-year-old "story teller." Katie actually went viral on TikTok in May for telling a story about how she pooped herself at work. Since then, she's gained a large following for talking about everything from OnlyFans to d*ck pics. Considering her social following and content, you might think she works in comedy, but her day job is actually much more tame. She's currently a bank marketing manager, although according to her ABC bio, she would love to host her own talk show one day.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

While at first, fans loved Katie for her playfully, sexually progressive humor, as the weeks go on, it's clear the contestant is very well-rounded. Not only did she connect with Sarah despite the pair butting heads, but she also spoke up against the in-house bulling and informed Matt of the ill-treatment of other contestants. Only time will tell if she winds up engaged to the Bachelor, but either way, it's clear Katie is the complete package and has rightfully secured her spot as a franchise favorite.

Season 25 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.