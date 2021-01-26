Fans of The Bachelor aren't tuning into the show for calm storylines and easy romances. Viewers know going into an episode to expect all kinds of dramatic twists, but Season 25 is definitely throwing fans — and contestants — for a loop. The Jan. 25 episode had one of the most stressful rose ceremonies ever, because it came just after the addition of new cast members. After a (very) tense round of eliminations, here's who goes home on Matt's Bachelor Week 4...

The really strange thing about Matt's Week 4 eliminations is that he actually ended up with more women than he had at the start of the the Jan. 25 episode. Heading into the week, 18 women were left vying for his attention, many of whom were already expressing strong feelings for the Bachelor. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, five new women were added to the cast right before the Week 4 rose ceremony, which caused quite a stir among the women who had already been getting to know Matt.

After quickly meeting the Bachelor and having a cocktail hour, the new contestants headed straight into the rose ceremony with the rest of the cast. And despite only having a short amount of time with Matt, four of the five newbies managed to snag a rose — much to the dismay of the rest of the cast.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Going into the ceremony, Rachael, Serena P., and Chelsea already had roses and were safe from elimination. And despite only knowing Matt for one night, Brittany, Catalina, Michelle, and Ryan all managed to walk away with flowers as well. Out of the new contestants, newcomer Kim was the only one to get the boot. With such little time to connect, it's shocking so many of the women managed to make such great impressions — especially since two more contestants who had been around since Night 1 also got sent home.

In addition to Kim, Kaili and Khaylah were both left without roses and had to say their goodbyes. After a stressful elimination, tensions were high between the original cast and the newcomers, and Week 4 ended with Katie telling Matt there are major issues among the remaining contestants. Matt said he'll take care of it, so it looks like the mean-girl drama will come to a head in Week 5.

Season 25 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.