Five new women joined Matt James' Bachelor season during the Jan. 25 episode, and one of them dealt with major drama right away. After Brittany Galvin made her limo entrance, fellow contestant Anna Redman claimed she'd heard of the newcomer from a friend back in their shared home city of Chicago. Anna later confronted Brittany about her intentions for being on the show, bringing up a rumor she'd heard about Brittany being an "escort." However, Brittany immediately denied this claim. So, what is Brittany Galvin's real job? The Bachelor contestant was forced to explain her pre-reality TV past right off the bat.

Brittany caused a stir with the other contestants as soon as she immediately kissed Matt to "make up for lost time" right out of the limo and then responded to Victoria's complaints about her arrival by saying that ABC "wanted to save the best for last." Anna seemed particularly upset by Brittany's entrance, and she later admitted that someone had warned her to "watch out for this girl" before filming began. She added that she'd been told Brittany might be working as an escort, or otherwise spending time with wealthy men in exchange for money.

"There's a rumor because she knows all of the rich men in Chicago that she's an escort and may be having transactional relationships with wealthy men," Anna told Victoria on the show. After Anna and Victoria confronted Brittany, she denied being an escort and told them that having to dispel this rumor was "ridiculous." She also added that, until recently, she'd been in a relationship since she was 16 years old. Her official ABC bio even calls her a "serial monogamist."

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Although speculation that Brittany may or may not be a sex worker (a profession that warrants no shame regardless) persisted throughout the episode, Brittany's official job is being a model. She appears to be signed with two reputable modeling agencies, One Management and Wilhelmina Models. And she has gorgeous modeling shots on Instagram to back up the title.

Unfortunately, as a recent promo showed, Brittany's career will be a major topic of conversation in upcoming episodes, as she tearfully tells the camera, "This could ruin my life." Hopefully the drama will finish playing out soon and she can get to know Matt without any more unnecessary shaming.

Season 25 of The Bachelor continues Monday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.