Heartbreak is to be expected on pretty much every Bachelor Nation show. Since The Bachelor’s Season 25 preview shows Matt James breaking down, it seems like the latest lead will have to deal with plenty more on-screen pain in his journey to find his future wife. Luckily, one of the new contestants who joined the show during the Jan. 25 episode literally specializes in broken hearts. Kim Li on Matt’s Bachelor season is one who fans will want to keep an eye on, as this ICU nurse takes some much-needed time for love.

The 28-year-old currently resides in Los Angeles, where she works as a cardiovascular intensive care nurse at Cedars-Sinai hospital, which happens to be the No. 1 heart surgery center. Kim has been working as a frontline healthcare worker throughout the pandemic, and according to LinkedIn, she primarily helps postoperative patients from the ages of 50 to 95. Apart from sharing her experiences as a nurse, she’s also used her social media presence to educate people about the disease and how to get tested.

When she’s not saving lives, Kim posts plenty of fashionable shots on Insta, where she describes herself as a “professional dumpling.” Although she can come off as shy at first glance, Kim’s official ABC bio promises she’s a “total thrill-seeker” who also enjoys dancing and playing pool during her downtime.

Dating understandably hasn’t been Kim’s main focus during the pandemic, but Matt James isn’t the first well-known guy she’s dated in the past. Until Feb. 2020, she was dating YouTuber J. David Alvarez (aka David Alvareezy), before revealing that they’d broken up in the comments of a birthday tribute to one of her friends.

Now that Kim has time to look for love again, she’s confident about what she’s looking for in a partner. ABC noted that Kim usually “wears the pants” in relationships, so she needs a confident man who won’t be intimidated by her busy professional life. Kim is ready to find her equal counterpart, and Matt could certainly be that person. And hey, if things don’t work out, she could always help him with a broken heart.

Season 25 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.