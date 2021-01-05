The newest season of The Bachelor just started, and already fan theories are circling about a possible winner. While lots could happened between Night 1 and the Final Rose, first impressions *do* mean something in Bachelor Nation. After watching the premiere on Jan. 4, you're probably wondering if Abigail wins Matt James' Bachelor season. It certainly looks promising for the early frontrunner.

Heading into Season 25, fans were a little less familiar with the lead than usual. Normally, the Bachelor or Bachelorette is a fan-favorite contestant from a preceding season, but this time around, producers switched things up. While Matt hasn't actually been on the show before, he's been a part of Bachelor Nation for a while. He's besties with former contestant Tyler Cameron and was originally cast to be on Clare Crawley's season before being named the Season 25 lead.

Going into the newest season of the show, the lead isn't the only person fans are getting to know. The start of a new season mean everyone watching — in addition to the Bachelor — are selecting their early faves, and Abigail is definitely someone both Matt and the viewers have their eyes on.

The 25-year-old client financial manager is from Portland, Oregon, and according to her ABC bio wants to find someone who "will lift her up and make her feel like it's just the two of them in the whole wide world." From the moment she met Matt, it it seemed like he could be exactly who she's looking for.

Upon stepping out of the limo, Abigail wasted no time opening up. She told Matt she is deaf and mentioned how glad she was that he had nice lips, because she would be reading them all night. He was clearly enchanted, telling the cameras how beautiful he thought she was.

During cocktail hour, the couple connected more, talking about how nervous they were going into the evening's festivities. Matt asked Abigail about her sister, who is also deaf, and Abigail opened up about how close she is with her family. The couple giggled together before Matt leaned in for a kiss, which Abigail happily accepted.

“I’m so giddy about it,” she told the cameras. After the smooch, Matt walked inside to get the rose. He immediately gave it to Abigail, saying how much he admired her.

"I’m on cloud nine,” she said after accepting. “I’m super excited to learn more about each other.” While a First Impression Rose doesn't necessarily mean the contestant will win, it's usually a sign they could go far in the season. Since Matt's never been in love and Abigail "doesn't believe in love at first sight," there's a chance searching for an S.O. on national TV could be the move to change it all. Fans will just have to wait and see if Abigail snags the Final Rose in addition to the First Impression Rose as Matt's love story unfolds.

Season 25 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.