One of the best parts about a new season of The Bachelor is getting to know the contestants and picking your faves. With each new installment, a fresh batch of singles are introduced to Bachelor Nation for the lead — and the rest of the fandom — to connect with. While there are plenty of awesome women being introduced in Season 25, there are already a few frontrunners to keep your eye on. Abigail on Matt James' Bachelor season, for example, is one contestant viewers are already smitten with.

The 25-year-old client financial manager is from Portland, Oregon and from the looks of her ABC bio, is a total catch. Abigail's "easygoing, laid-back, and always down to have fun" and when she's not working she's probably enjoying nature, drinking a microbrew, golfing with her grandparents, or just hanging out with the fam. Though she currently works for Opus Agency, she graduated from Linfield College in 2017 with a degree in finance. While there, she was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.

One peek at her Insta proves she's the ultimate cool girl. While her account doesn't have a ton of posts (contestants usually scrub their socials before heading onto the show), it's clear she's majorly chill. Her profile includes things like hiking scenery, drinks with friends, and travel shots of places like Paris and Switzerland.

In addition to her relaxed vibe, something else that sets Abigail apart is her hearing. She was born with congenital hearing loss and currently wears cochlear implants, but according to her bio, "having a hearing impairment never stopped Abigail from living her life to the fullest."

It's clear she's living it up, and now she's ready to find someone to do it all with. She says she's "looking for a man who will lift her up and make her feel like it's just the two of them in the whole wide world," her bio reads. "Good looks are definitely a plus, but Abigail says that getting to know someone on a deeper level is far more important in a successful relationship." Luckily for her, it seems like Matt is the full package, so it might just be the perfect match.

And even though Abigail says she doesn't believe in love at first sight, this wouldn't be the first time a contestant changes their tune after falling hard and fast on-screen. It looks like this frontrunner could be in for the adventure of a lifetime.

Season 25 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.