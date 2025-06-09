The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has finally gotten the reunion special it deserves... except one controversial MomTok member didn’t show up to dish on the drama. When the Season 2 reunion was announced in early June, the first-look image showed all of the show’s main cast together again — except for Demi Engemann. The absence was particularly glaring to fans, given that Demi was at the center of the bulk of the second season’s most salacious drama. Before the reunion even aired, Demi cleared up why she wasn’t part of it.

Hulu announced the first-ever Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion shortly after Season 2 aired, confirming the special would stream on July 1 and be hosted by Viall Files podcast host Nick Viall. But Demi’s exclusion from the reunion photo immediately had fans wondering why she might not have been at the filming. After all, she wasn’t exactly on great terms with the rest of the Mormon Wives cast after the events of Season 2.

However, Demi confirmed that she didn’t skip the reunion because of any ill will (or a lack of an invitation). On June 9, the influencer wrote that it was simply scheduling that caused her to miss the taping.

“It was short notice and the only day they could get the location secured was the day me and my entire family did Disneyland,” Demi wrote. “We had already booked all of out flights and the Airbnb was nonrefundable.”

Demi went on to say she inquired about production moving the reunion to another day so she could be there, but it couldn’t happen.

All eight of the other main Mormon Wives Season 2 cast members took part in the reunion taping.

Fred Hayes/Disney

It’s not clear when the reunion was filmed, but fans online are speculating that it was taped sometime in April, which would have been about a month before Season 2 aired on Hulu. The second season was filmed at the end of 2024.