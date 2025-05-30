At the start of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2, Whitney Leavitt was firmly on the outs with MomTok after leaving the group chat, but was eager to get back in her former friends’ good graces. In Episode 7, she put it to a vote, but only Taylor Frankie Paul was in favor of Leavitt returning to the group.

It seemed like a turning point for Paul and Leavitt, who were in contention for most of Season 1. And yet, Paul’s vote did not win over Leavitt’s loyalty. As Season 2 continued, Leavitt seemed happy to join up with Demi Engemann in criticizing Paul and hoping she’d leave MomTok. (Reminder: Engemann did not vote for Leavitt to rejoin.)

Speaking to Elite Daily, Paul says Leavitt’s betrayal hit harder than Engemann’s. “That one was a little bit more hurtful,” she says. “Whitney obviously did not like me in Season 1. That's no secret. I don't even think she liked me prior to that. And then in Season 2, when she asked for a vote, I was the only one to stand for her. In that moment, I felt for her and I wanted to be there for her.”

“When she betrayed me a second time, that line was crossed. I realized, ‘Oh my gosh, I was the only one willing to give you a second chance, and you're turning on me in a second,’” Paul adds. “It gave me a sign of her true colors. I'll always be cordial, but keeping her at arm's length.”

This perspective is very different from how Paul felt in Season 1, when she seemed more determined to leave the friendship with Leavitt behind. “I am very reactive. So when something happens to me, I'm initially like, ‘Oh my gosh, you're dead to me,’” Paul says. “After time has gone by, I usually am able to understand where they’re coming from and be more forgiving.”

Paul also explains why she stood up for Leavitt despite their history. “It was coming from a place of, ‘I've been where you are,’” she says. “Being kicked down on the internet sucks. It puts you in this really bad mental state. So I put myself in her shoes, and I would have wanted someone to be there.”

She knows that being the villain can feel lonely. “This isn’t just drama for the show. It’s your real life when you’re sitting at home alone in your bathroom and sobbing because people hate you,” Paul says. “It's much deeper than what people think. Mental health is so important, especially as mothers. If you're not OK in your own head, how are you supposed to be OK for your kids?”