The Mormon Wives Cast Claims Demi Planned A Fake Affair With Dakota

It’s not exactly news that reality TV isn’t always reality, but apparently, one The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star was willing to go to extremes to create a spicy (but totally fake) storyline for the show. Mikayla Matthews and Jessi Ngatikaura claimed that their co-star Demi Engemann had concocted “a whole plan” to pretend that she was the woman Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen had been cheating on her with.

“Demi wanted to have a huge finale for Season 1 and so she was like, ‘We can make up this whole thing that I have an affair with Dakota,’” Mikayla said during a May 20 appearance on The Viall Files podcast. “We were like, ‘Oh, that’s a weird thing to say.’”

Jessi chimed in to clarify that Demi wasn’t joking when she proposed the faked infidelity. “It wasn’t like, ‘Hey, guys, this could be funny.’ It was like, ‘We could meet in a car and then they could catch us,’” Jessi said.

In the first season finale of Mormon Wives, Taylor was shocked to discover that Dakota may have cheated on her. And in the Season 2 premiere, the woman allegedly involved in the infidelity is revealed to be someone named Jenna, as Taylor is shown flirty texts that were exchanged between the two. Taylor and Dakota ended their relationship in the aftermath of the revelation.

Hulu

While the gossip surrounding Dakota’s unfaithfulness played a central role in the newly released Season 2, the episodes did not mention any involvement between Demi and Dakota. However, Demi did have to navigate drama surrounding another rumored affair, after sparking romance rumors with her Vanderpump Villa co-star Marciano Brunette. Despite their playful vibe on the Vanderpump Rules spinoff, Demi maintained that she never crossed a line with Marciano, and her marriage to husband Bret Engemann is solid.

Her relationship with Bret may be fine, but Demi’s friendships with the rest of #MomTok appears to have taken a nosedive. Jessi and Mikayla made it clear that she’s become persona non grata among the Mormon Wives cast.

“It says a lot that there are seven women who feel the exact same way about her,” Jessi said. “It’s not just me that had issues.”