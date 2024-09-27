There’s one more secret being uncovered about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. One of the show’s stars, Jen Affleck, talked about a famous family connection on the series, claiming that her husband Zac Affleck is second cousins with none other than Ben Affleck. Turns out, there’s probably no relation between the Utah-based influencer and the Hollywood actor at all.

Jen Affleck has alluded to a possible connection to Ben a few different times on social media, calling herself “the new Jenny from the block” in a recent TikTok that was scored by Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Lopez’s song of the same name. In 2022, she joked that Lopez “stole [her] name” in another TikTok, and wrote, “Can’t forget that Ben Affleck is my husband’s second cousin.”

She recently revealed that while she’s never met Ben, Zac’s dad claimed to meet the celebrity when he was a child.

However, on Sept. 27, an unnamed source claiming to be familiar with Zac Affleck’s family told People that he is “absolutely not” related to Ben. “There's no relationship,” the source said. “So Zac Affleck is her husband. [His father] is David Affleck. Zac's grandfather is Gordon Affleck. Zac's great-grandparents — which would [establish] second cousins — his name is Alan Burt Affleck. Then Ben's dad is Tim Affleck. His grandfather is Myron Junior. His great-grandparent is Myron Senior. No, Alan Burt and Myron Senior aren't brothers or anything.”

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Business Insider dug even deeper into the geneology, and discovered that Ben’s family tree does not overlap with Zac’s at all in the past two centuries. That means if Ben and Zac are actually related, it would be an incredibly distant relationship — definitely not as close as second cousins.

Neither Zac or Jen has spoken about these recent revelations yet, and People’s source surmised that they probably won’t talk about it. “This isn't their cup of tea,” the source said. “I would imagine, knowing them, that they're just hoping this will all die down ... and not be anything.”