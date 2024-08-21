J.Lo & Ben Reportedly Don’t Have A Prenup Amid Divorce

It’s officially over for Bennifer 2.0. After months of speculation and rumors of tension between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, J.Lo filed for divorce on Aug. 20, exactly two years after their elaborate Georgia wedding ceremony. But according to the court docs, acquired by People, the couple has been separated since April 26.

In the paperwork, which Lopez filed herself without an attorney, there is no mention of a prenuptial agreement. And per TMZ sources, the couple does not have a prenup and are still trying to work out a settlement.

“[Lopez] tried really hard to make things work, and is heartbroken,” a source told People on Aug. 20. “The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.” The couple does not have any children together, but they have five children between them and blended their families over the course of their romance.

The official filing comes only weeks after Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple was “waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved.”

On Aug 5, the insider said, “They don't want to make it feel like they're pulling the rug from underneath their children. They're making a mutual effort to ensure that this transition is as healthy and easy as possible.”

“Neither of them want this process to be rushed. They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can,” the ET source added at the time.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck has spoken out directly about the split, but according to a Page Six source, things aren’t exactly amicable between them. “[Lopez is] furious,” the insider told the outlet on Aug. 6. “He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together.”

Reminder: the couple reunited back in April 2021, nearly two decades after they called off first their engagement. “[Affleck has] humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life. They just had two weddings two years ago,” the source added. “This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids.”