Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly on the brink of breaking up — and it doesn’t sound like things are too amicable between them. The couple, who reconnected in the spring of 2021 nearly two decades years after their first breakup, are “waiting to announce” their divorce, according to sources. Apparently, they are hoping a little more time will help ensure a seamless transition and spare them from any embarrassment.

ICYMI, speculation surrounding the couple has been hinting at tension. On July 24, Affleck missed Lopez’s 55th birthday party. Both Affleck and Lopez are also reportedly finding new living situations after putting their family home on the market in July.

On Aug. 5, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that the couple is “waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved.” The source continued, “Neither of them want this process to be rushed. They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can.”

The insider added, “They want to make sure the kids are comfortable with the transition and where they are living, etcetera.” Though Lopez and Affleck do not have any children together, they blended their families over the course of their three-year relationship. Lopez has two children — Max and Emme — and Affleck has three — Violet, Fin, and Samuel.

“They don't want to make it feel like they're pulling the rug from underneath their children. They're making a mutual effort to ensure that this transition is as healthy and easy as possible,” the ET source continued.

Speaking to Page Six, a source added, “There are five kids involved in this. She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over.”

“She’s furious,” the insider continued, explaining how “romantic” Lopez feels amid this drama. “He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together.”

The source added. “He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life. They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids.”