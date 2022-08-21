Bennifer Got Married Again In The Most Meaningful Place

Congratulations are in order for Bennifer — again! One month after they eloped in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married on Aug. 20, per reports by People. The wedding was held in a very special place, Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia. Home is where the heart is, right? But the venue choice is even more meaningful because it’s where they originally planned to tie the knot on Sept. 14, 2003, nearly 19 years ago.

Set on the grounds of Affleck's 87-acre estate in Georgia, Lopez and Affleck’s wedding on Saturday, Aug. 20 certainly lived up to the couple’s spectacular romance. The event had a lavish set-up that featured an area with white chairs surrounded by greenery and white flowers, an all-white piano, tables on a riverfront dock, and a platform for a fireworks show, per People. Of course, plenty of celebs attended the celebration, including Affleck's friends Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, Clerks actor Jason Mewes and his wife, Jordan Monsanto, and Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model Pia Miller, according to People.

The bride and groom looked elegant and sharp for Saturday’s ceremony, which was officiated by life coach Jay Shetty. Lopez donned a white Ralph Lauren gown with a flowing train and veil, while Affleck opted for a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants. The lovebirds were photographed smiling and embracing one another, outside their mansion, and walking along a white carpet towards the altar.

The lavish affair was reportedly pulled together pretty quickly (though you’d never know it from how gorge it looked). According to TMZ, J. Lo only dove into planning mode after their Vegas wedding in July. She wasn’t working solo, though. Page Six reported A-list event-planner Colin Cowie dreamed up the festivities. In the past, he’s charged anywhere between $25,000 and $25 million; Lopez has worked with him before.

While details are still emerging, it’s clear J. Lo was in the spotlight. On Aug. 16, a source claimed to Page Six, “Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to the same insider, the “intimate celebration for family and friends” is spread over three days, including a rehearsal dinner on Friday, a ceremony on Saturday, and a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

Bennifer met in 2001 on the set of the critically-blasted rom-com/crime film Gigli. That movie may have flopped, but it gave rise to one of Hollywood’s most epic romances. They were engaged from 2002 to 2004, calling off their wedding just days before it took place due to the extreme media attention that surrounded their relationship. They reunited in April 2021 and got engaged a year later. Bennifer obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on July 16 and exchanged vows at a chapel the same day.

Though it may have taken a while to tie the knot, Lopez and Affleck’s wedding in Georgia was one for the books.