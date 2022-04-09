Bennifer is back and stronger than ever. After their romance took over 2021 with one of the most long-awaited celeb reunions ever, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised fans with a very special video message on Friday, April 8. They’re engaged... again! The power couple first got engaged back in 2002, but wound up breaking up before they ever walked down the aisle. Now, nearly two decades later, the two lovebirds have found each other once again, and these tweets about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s 2022 engagement are all about second chances.

As fans well know, the couple first met on the set of Gigli, while Lopez was married to her second husband, Cris Judd. It wasn’t until July 2002 that Bennifer was cconfirmed their relationship with some major PDA. The romance moved swiftly and by November 2002, the pair was engaged with Lopez spotted wearing a 6.1 carat pink diamond ring. The relationship hit rough waters when the wedding was postponed “due to excessive media attention,” according to their official statement, and eventually canceled. Bennifer parted ways in 2004 — Lopez went on to marry Marc Anthony and gave birth to twins while Affleck married Jennifer Garner and became parents to three kids.

Fast forward a bit, and both Lopez and Affleck wound up divorcing their respective partners. Lopez started seeing former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez in 2017 and the two were engaged by 2019. However, it didn’t last long as the couple broke up in March 2021, while Affleck had a short but very public fling with Ana de Armas throughout 2020, which fizzled out around the time of Lopez’s breakup with Rodriguez. Perhaps it wasn’t meant to be, now that Bennifer is back.

Lopez tweeted a teaser video late on Friday, April 8, with the caption, “Major announcement!!!!” As it turns out, the big announcement was a brief video shared to her newsletter On The JLo. The clip shows Lopez loving looking at an emerald green engagement ring with her voiceover whispering the words, “You’re perfect.” While the clip didn’t fully spell it all out, fans quickly got the message, and Lopez’s reps confirmed to People she is indeed engaged to Affleck once again.

After the video made the rounds on social media, fans quickly jumped to congratulate the reunited couple, and share plenty of jokes about the surprise second engagement as well.

Of course, people also couldn’t help but make some jokes about Lopez’s ex Alex Rodriguez. Lopez and Rodriquez ended their engagement at the beginning of 2021, right before Lopez began seeing Affleck again.

People are loving throwbacks to the first Bennifer engagement nearly two decades ago.

It looks like the Bennifer wedding superfans have waited decades for is finally on the horizon, and all those years of anticipation only makes the second engagement all the sweeter.