It’s been more than four months since A-Rod and J.Lo confirmed their split, and it seems the former MLB star is finally ready to talk about it. On Aug. 17, Entertainment Tonight shared Alex Rodriguez’s first interview about his Jennifer Lopez breakup, during which he reflected on the good times he and Lopez shared. “I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much,” he said. “And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?' So I'm in a great place.” BRB, sobbing.

The interview was published just a few days after fans noticed all pics of A-Rod had disappeared from J.Lo’s IG grid. Lopez unfollowed her ex as well, though Rodriguez still follows her (and has yet to delete any of their photos together). From his interview quotes, it seems Rodriguez doesn’t have any ill will towards his ex — despite the fact she’s rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck. Instead, it seems A-Rod is determined to keep a positive attitude; a source for Us Weekly claimed he’s loving single life. I’m glad he’s looking on the bright side.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Since his breakup with Lopez went public in April 2021, Rodriguez has made relatively few comments about the split, which is what makes his ET interview so surprising. When asked for his thoughts on Bennifer by Page Six back in May — when Lopez and Affleck’s reconciliation was still a rumor — Rodriguez simply said, “Go Yankees.” Not long after, the athlete took to his IG Stories to share how excited he was to “step into a new beginning” in his life, though he didn’t directly address his breakup. And since then, he’s remained mum on the subject (though he hasn’t been shy about posting yacht thirst traps from the French Riviera and flaunting his “big D energy.”

Lopez has yet to address the breakup herself, but IMO, wiping A-Rod from her social media accounts kinda says it all.