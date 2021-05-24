Alex Rodriguez is fine (really, he’s completely fine!) after splitting from Jennifer Lopez – or, at least, he was before Ben Affleck came into the picture. Now, A-Rod is trying to stay “patient” as he waits for a “new phase” of life. And, yes, those are direct quotes. Rodriguez’s Instagram Story about his split from Jennifer Lopez on May 23 is optimistic and cryptic, just like all of my favorite breakup posts. (What can I say? I love the drama.)

A-Rod’s post did not directly mention Bennifer, but it did come the same day that Affleck and Lopez were spotted together in Miami. With that kind of timing, it was not too difficult to connect the dots. Plus, A-Rod’s message sounds exactly like what you’d expect to hear from an MLB star whose ex-fiancée is now dating Ben Affleck. “I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life,” Rodriguez wrote. “New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.” OK, so nothing too shady here, just a lot of new beginnings, energies, and phases. Pretty typical breakup vibes, right?

Instagram/@arod

This statement, though spiritual and vague, is a far cry from his May 11 response to Affleck and Lopez’s Montana vacation, which was simply “Go Yankees.” And it definitely seems that this getaway is hitting A-Rod harder than Bennifer’s earlier trip, which may be due to the fact that Lopez and Rodriguez have more history in Miami. Together, they spent a good portion of quarantine there with their children. The duo even bought a $32.5M Miami mansion in August 2020, per New York Post. Essentially, J.Lo traveling to Miami with Affleck is the equivalent of your ex bringing their new fling to “your spot.” Long story short: It hurts.

Although Rodriguez’s recent IG Story may be slightly overboard (he doth protest too much and all that), it’s not the first time that he has taken to Instagram to express himself. On April 14, hours before Lopez and Rodriguez confirmed their split to TODAY, Rodriguez posted an emotional Instagram Story, alluding to their breakup. A quick video clip showed pictures of them together and their blended family. He also captured a framed photo of a heart drawn in the sand around "JENNIFER + ALEX." If that wasn’t clear enough, A-Rod added “Fix You” by Coldplay to the background and tagged Lopez in the clip.

OK, so subtlety has never been A-Rod’s strong suit, but it’s clear that the breakup is hitting him hard. So if the occasional emotional Instagram Story makes him feel better, I say to post away! (Just try to avoid tagging @jlo from here on out.)