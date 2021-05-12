Is J.Lo a fair weather fan? A-Rod certainly thinks so. Alex Rodriguez's recent comments on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were shady to say the least. In a video posted by Page Six on May 11, A-Rod only had two words when asked about Bennifer's romantic vacation: "Go Yankees." OK, so that might sound like a harmless, albeit unrelated comment, but bear with me: This shade has layers.

In case you're not a sports fan, here's the lowdown. Rodriguez is a former New York Yankees player. (He played on the team for 12 years, from 2004 to 2016, and his 10-year contract with the team was one of the richest in MLB history.) That's not all. J-Lo and A-Rod actually first met at a Yankees game in May 2005, which she attended with then-husband (and Mets fan) Marc Anthony.

But just a few years earlier, back in 2003, she was hitting up Red Sox games with her then-fiancé Ben Affleck. Affleck is a huge Red Sox fan – aka a certified Yankees hater. From his well-documented Dunkin' obsession (Dunkin' is a Massachusetts-based company and a Boston staple) to his Red Sox fandom, Affleck is super proud of his Boston roots.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

There's really no questioning where the actor's loyalties lie. While filming Gone Girl, Affleck famously refused to wear a Yankees hat, holding up production for four days. He explained the sitch – and his heated conversation with the film's director David Fincher – to The New York Times in 2014. "I said, 'David, I love you, I would do anything for you, but I will not wear a Yankees hat. I just can’t,'" he explained. "I can’t wear it because it’s going to become a thing, David. I will never hear the end of it. I can’t do it.' And I couldn’t put it on my head." Now that's commitment.

So, where does J.Lo stand in all of this? Lopez grew up in the Bronx (where Yankee Stadium is, btw), so she definitely has a longer history with the New York team. But it looks like she's ready to change her tune – literally.

Mike Ehrmann/WireImage/Getty Images

During the May 2 taping of Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, Lopez performed Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline," a Red Sox anthem that's played at every home game. Affleck, Hollywood's resident Sox fan, was in the audience and actually went on stage immediately following her performance. And although "Sweet Caroline" is hardly a love song, it seemed to do the trick. Following the concert taping, Lopez and Affleck left for their weeklong Montana getaway – a vacation that reportedly "shocked" and "saddened" Rodriguez.

Long story short: It seems like J.Lo has officially traded in her Yankees hat for a Red Sox one. (That, or Affleck threw it away while she wasn't looking.) Sorry, A-Rod!