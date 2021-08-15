J. Lo Just Fully Deleted Any Trace Of A-Rod From Her IG

Jennifer Lopez wiped all photos of Alex Rodriguez from her Instagram, further cementing her relationship with Ben Affleck. The move comes four months after J. Lo and A-Rod officially announced their split in April 2021. Of course, fans were the ones who spotted the missing photos of the retired Yankees star on J.Lo’s IG feed, also noting that she unfollowed her ex as well.

Followers noticed that J. Lo had updated her social media account on Saturday, Aug. 15 by removing all photos of A-Rod on her Instagram feed. The memories that were deleted included pictures of the two attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration together, though J. Lo opted to keep photos of herself alone at the event on Instagram. Along with wiping her account of old photos, Lopez also unfollowed A-Rod on Instagram, sending a clear message that she has fully moved on.

Though there’s no more trace of A-Rod in Lopez’s photos, he does still make an appearance in some of her IGTV videos, including a video where Lopez is celebrating her mom’s 75th birthday, where she and Rodriguez's children are dancing, and when the exes are speaking with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, hasn’t yet made the move to wipe his ex from his social media account, even though he has made a few shady comments about his ex. He still follows Lopez on Instagram and has photos of the two of them together on his feed.

It certainly makes sense that Lopez opted to delete Rodriguez photos from her Instagram now, since her relationship with Affleck is getting more serious. Though Lopez and Affleck first dated for 18 months back in the early 2000s, they’ve since rekindled their love and even went public with their relationship on July 25 with an Instagram picture of the couple kissing. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on July 6, Lopez suggested that things were falling in place at the age of 52. “I love all the love that's coming my way right now and all of the good wishes,” she said. “And I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life.”

It certainly looks like J. Lo’s moved on from her ex-fiancé and is ready to embrace the present — both online and IRL.