Here's How Ben Affleck's BFF, Matt Damon, Feels About His Reunion With J.Lo

It’s 2002 all over again, people. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together after almost two decades apart, and frankly, the newly rekindled lovebirds look better than ever. So what does Affleck’s longtime BFF, Matt Damon, have to say about Bennifer 2.0? Matt Damon’s reaction to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dating again is everything.

When Bennifer split in January of 2004, Affleck and Lopez moved on more than once. Lopez married Marc Anthony on June 5, 2004, and then divorced him in 2014. Then, for almost four years, she dated and was engaged to baseball hall-of-famer, Alex Rodriguez. In the meantime, Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005 before divorcing in 2018, and most recently dated actress Ana de Armas in 2020. But the past is in the past. Or is it? Affleck and Lopez celebrated the singer’s 52nd birthday on a yacht together, and on July 25, Lopez even made their relationship officially public, posting the cutest Instagram picture of the couple kissing. Is this real life or am I dreaming?

Damon, who was childhood friends with Affleck since they grew up two blocks from each other in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is thrilled about the romantic reunion. "I'm just so happy for him," Damon told Extra. "He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I'm glad for both of them."

Damon and Affleck won the Best Original Screenplay award at the Oscars for their 1997 film Good Will Hunting, and are having another big-screen reunion for their most recent team-up on The Last Duel, which is set to hit theaters on Oct. 15, 2021.

In an interview with Zane Low on Apple Music 1 on July 6, Lopez hinted things were starting to go her way in life. "I know people are always wondering. How are you? What's going on? Are you okay? This is it. I've never been better,” she said. "And I want my people who care about me because I care about them so much, to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own.”

Lopez continued, "And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I'm at. And I love all the love that's coming my way right now and all of the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life."

Looks like it’s a happy birthday for J.Lo, to say the least. 52 never looked so good.