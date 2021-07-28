A-Rod Is Reportedly Happy As A Bachelor & I *Totally* Buy It

It’s hot girl summer, and everyone’s celebrating — including Alex Rodriguez. The former baseball pro is having a great time, vacationing in Europe and yachting around the Mediterranean. Throughout the trip, there has been some speculation that A-Rod could be cozying up to NFL reporter Melanie Collins, but they are reportedly “just friends.” And now, it sounds like A-Rod has every intention of keeping it that way; a source says he’s single and loving it.

“A-Rod is living his best single life,” an insider told Us Weekly. If that wasn’t clear enough, the source added, “He’s really enjoying [being] a bachelor.” Not sure how anyone could be living their best life — single or otherwise — after breaking up with J.Lo, but to each their own. And, TBH, a luxury vacation sailing around the French Riviera sounds like the best way to soothe a broken heart... except for the slight hiccup that Bennifer is also vacationing in the Mediterranean.

But, apparently, A-Rod is not too worried about sharing the waters with his ex — even though the duo originally planned to take the vacation together as a joint birthday. (Lopez had her 52nd birthday on July 24, and Alex Rodriguez celebrated turning 46 on July 27.) “Jen and Alex had planned to go to the French Riviera for J. Lo’s birthday this year and neither of them changed their plans,” the source explained. Of course not, they’re both Leos.

The source added, “Alex didn’t know Jen would still be going, but he wasn’t phased [sic] when he found out her boat was nearby.” According to the insider, Rodriguez was too “distracted with his own guests” to think about Ben and Jen just a few boats over. (What I would do for a slow-mo clip of their yachts passing each other.)

Although sources say that bachelorhood suits A-Rod just fine, I can’t help but wonder if he’s completely OK. And nothing says “I’m over my ex” like showing up on the very same vacation.