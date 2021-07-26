Is A-Rod Dating NFL Reporter Melanie Collins? Here’s The Latest

Alex Rodriguez might be over the J.Lo split (emphasis on might), but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to move on just yet. Recent rumors of a new romance between Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins, an NFL sideline reporter, were put to a stop on July 26 when a Page Six source insisted that the duo is “just friends.”

Speculation around Rodriguez and Collins first started when fans noticed that the two were spending time together during A-Rod’s #EuroTrip (his hashtag, not mine). In one photo, Rodriguez and Collins were spotted walking along the beach with a larger group of friends. (And, BTW, that group included former NFL star Eric Decker and country singer Jessie James Decker, the couple who introduced Rodriguez and Collins, per Page Six.) In another, they were photographed sitting next to each other for a lunch in St. Tropez. The pictures were enough to spark rumors, but they didn’t exactly confirm anything — unlike Bennifer’s Insta-official make-out post.

Rodriguez and Collins may be next to each other in the photos, but they hardly seem to be enamored with one another. And that’s because they aren’t — at least, not according to Page Six’s source. “Alex has been hanging with friends and family on the trip, including Eric and Jessie James Decker. Melanie is good friends with them,” the insider explained.

Instagram/@melanie_collins

And, just a heads up, there will probably be more photos of the duo together this week. Collins is reportedly on the guest list for Rodriguez’s 46th birthday party on July 27. “They’re all friends and she’ll be at his party,” the source added. And, apparently, the party’s going to be held (at least partly) on A-Rod’s yacht. If you’re getting a serious sense of deja vu right now, it’s probably a good time to mention that Lopez also celebrated a birthday this month — also aboard a yacht in Europe. Hey, J-Rod may be over, but their tastes in vacation are as in sync as ever.

Although Rodriguez and Collins are friends for now, there’s no telling where that friendship could lead... Ben and Jen were also “just friends” in May 2021, per Entertainment Tonight. 👀