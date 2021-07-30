Ben Affleck's Drama-Filled Relationship History Goes Way Beyond J.Lo
From Gwyn, to Jen, to Jen... and then to Jen again...
If you want proof that it’s never too late to go back to your ex, then just look to Ben Affleck’s relationship history. The actor has romanced countless A-listers over the years — and even spent over a decade married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three kids — but nearly 17 years after calling off his engagement with Jennifer Lopez, Bennifer is back in action, proving true love never dies.
Affleck and Lopez first sparked reconciliation rumors in April 2021, not long after Lopez announced her split from Alex Rodriguez after four years together. Affleck was newly single at the time as well, having broke up with his girlfriend of one year, Ana de Armas, a few months earlier. A source for Page Six claimed the two exes were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles, and they continued to keep the rumor mill turning until July, when they finally went Instagram official with their romance.
While Bennifer’s relationship timeline apparently hasn’t reached its conclusion yet, here’s what you should know about Affleck’s own dating history, as it goes way beyond his epic romance with J.Lo. The way things are progressing between Affleck and Lopez, though, it may only be a matter of time before he takes another walk down the aisle.
I don’t know about you all, but I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Bennifer!