At long last, Bennifer has made their first public appearance together since reigniting their romance. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have had quite the love story, recently getting back together after over 17 years since their split in January 2004, and fans can't get enough of the booed-up stars. At the premiere of The Last Duel in Venice, Italy on Friday, Sept. 10, all eyes were on the couple, who haven’t appeared together on the red carpet together since 2003. Although years have passed since the pair's previous red carpet appearances, these photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 2021 red carpet debut are so sweet it's almost like they never split.

J. Lo and Affleck were looking so smitten as they celebrated the premiere of the historical drama. Lopez was there to support her man for his role as Count Pierre of Alençon in the upcoming movie, which Affleck also co-wrote with pal Matt Damon, who previously told Extra that he’s “so happy” for the power couple. The couple has been pretty open with their affections after getting back together in April 2021 (read: those steamy Instagram pics), but with their first red carpet appearance in years, it’s hard not to get emotional.

While Affleck sported a classy suit, Lopez wowed in a white Georges Hobeika gown:

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

The couple was certainly not shy about expressing some PDA, as they went in for a sweet kiss in front of the photographers:

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And even as they kept things cool posing for the camera, you can see them looking at each other adoringly:

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

There are a ton of moments when Affleck pulled Lopez in close and whispered something in her ear:

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

As they stood with their arms around each other, you could feel how happy they were:

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In true J. Lo fashion, the singer showed off some elegant glitz, including a Cartier clutch, an 18k white gold bracelet, and Cartier earrings, plus a platinum ring with a yellow diamond.

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Obviously, Affleck made her laugh a lot, because several snaps show J. Lo cheesin’:

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

These two make it hard to ignore their devotion to each other:

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before this premiere, Lopez and Affleck’s last red carpet appearance together was for his movie Daredevil in February 2003. Their on-off romance first began in 2001 when they were filming Gigli, and by November 2002, they were engaged. As everyone knows, though, they sadly postponed the engagement before they split in 2004.

Although Bennifer took some time dating other people, it seems pretty clear they’re happy to be back together, and fans love to see it!