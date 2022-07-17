Bennifer is officially back and stronger than ever. The celeb couple that ruled the early 2000s rekindled their romance in 2021, and now they’ve reportedly finally taken that stroll down the aisle. On Saturday, July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly got married in a Las Vegas ceremony, saying “I do” to one another after a decades-long rollercoaster romance.

The announcement of the reported nuptials broke on July 17, when TMZ reported the couple filed a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, with outlets including Entertainment Tonight and HollywoodLife confirming the reports with sources of their own. Elite Daily reached out to Lopez and Affleck’s reps for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

While the couple has yet to officially confirm the reports themselves, photos of the marriage license indicate that Lopez took on Affleck as her legal last name. Does that mean J.Lo is officially J.Fleck now? Fans will just have to wait to see what Lopez decides.

It’s safe to say the reported marriage was a long time coming for the happy couple. Their 2002 engagement gave fans hope for the kind of big, splashy wedding Bennifer fans dreamed of, but unfortunately, the pair split in 2004, thus ending their first engagement.

Chris Weeks/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After the sun seemed to set on their relationship in the mid-2000s, both Lopez and Affleck moved on and found new love.

Jennifer Lopez married Latin singer Marc Anthony the same year her engagement with Affleck ended. Together they had two children, Max and Emme, and their relationship seemed to be smooth sailing until the couple announced a 2014 divorce. Lopez now shares custody of her 14-years-old twins with Anthony. Both parents have remained involved in their kids’ lives, and Lopez even recently brought her child Emme onto the stage with her, saying that they are her “favorite duet partner.”

On his end, Ben Affleck married actor Jennifer Garner in 2005. Over their 13-year marriage, Affleck and Garner had 3 children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. But the marriage came to an end in 2018, when the exes divorced and went their separate ways.

No longer involved in their respective marriages, Affleck and Lopez were able to find each other again in the early 2020s. Bennifer is proof that love always finds a way, especially when you aren’t looking for it. In 2021, the couple surprised everyone by getting back together nearly two decades after they ended their engagement. Lopez dropped the new boo update on her Instagram, posting a picture kissing Affleck in a post celebrating her 52nd birthday.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Since then, Bennifer has formed a bond that’s stronger than ever before. In April, Lopez announced their engagement in a video posted to her exclusive newsletter sharing her emotional reaction to the proposal. Reports of the nuptials came just three months after Lopez revealed the engagement, so it’s safe to say the duo probably couldn’t wait to finally be husband and wife after all these years.