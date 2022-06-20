J.Lo is the ultimate duet partner and mom. On June 16, Jennifer Lopez shared a super sweet moment with her child Emme Muñiz, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Before inviting Muñiz onstage to sing a duet with her (cute!), J.Lo showered her 14-year-old in compliments (even cuter!). And while gushing about her mystery duet guest, fans noticed that Lopez used they/them pronouns for Muñiz.

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this. And I ask them to sing with me all the time and they won't,” Lopez teased of her surprise guest. “So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they're worth every single penny because they're my favorite duet partner of all time.” (Obviously, J.Lo compliments are the best compliments.)

Muñiz then joined their mom onstage, carrying a bedazzled rainbow microphone. Together, they sang “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri, “Born In The USA” by Bruce Springsteen, and J.Lo’s “Let’s Get Loud.” An eyewitness told E! that the entire performance was “very sweet.” Apparently, the love didn’t stop with Lopez’s introduction. “Multiple times, J.Lo and Emme hugged each other and they were singing to each other most of the time,” the source said.

This wasn’t Muñiz’s first time joining their mom onstage. They also sang together during Lopez’s 2020 Super Bowl performance and her It’s My Party Tour in 2019. Safe to say, Lopez isn’t the only one who loves a family performance. In a June 2019 YouTube video, Muñiz explained how great it was to sing with their mom. “I like being up on the sage stage and the dancers are all behind me because every show, I look in a different direction to see who’s behind me. My favorite person to see is my mom.” So freakin’ cute.

Muñiz hasn’t publicly said anything about their pronouns, but one thing is for sure: Lopez has her kid’s back.