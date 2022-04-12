J. Lo Reportedly Had The Most Precious Reaction To Her Engagement

Second time’s the charm for Bennifer! Affleck and Lopez are engaged again! The Deep Water star proposed to “Jenny from the Block” for the second time with a sparkling green engagement ring, and I’m here for it. After all the trials and tribulations, makeups and breakups, divorces, kids, and exes, these two soulmates have reunited. This can only mean one thing: Bennifer 2.0 is here to stay. Or at least I hope. And it sure sounds like J. Lo is thrilled.

A source close to the Marry Me star told E! News that Lopez is reportedly overjoyed about her engagement. “J. Lo is ecstatic and can't wait to be his wife,” the insider shared. The source claimed Jennifer “believes it's true love and was meant to be.”

The “Dinero” singer shared her excitement in her April 8 email newsletter. Giving fans a glimpse of the mint-colored sparkler, she remarked that it was her lucky color, referencing a certain Versace green dress.

According to the source, the couple reportedly tried to keep the news quiet as long as possible, as the engagement was "a very intimate moment, just them two. The proposal was low-key but very meaningful."

Apparently, those close to the couple are nothing but supportive. "Her friends and family are so happy for her," said the source.

Though the couple is diamond-ring official now, their reunion wasn’t always a sure thing. Lopez never thought the couple would reignite their romance, telling DeGeneres on her eponymous show on Feb. 9, "You never could imagine something like that could happen. It's a beautiful thing."

Bennifer's engagement comes 20 years after they were first engaged in 2002. If you need a mini Bennifer crash course, the couple first met on the set of the ill-fated movie Gigli while Lopez was still married to her backup dancer Cris Judd (they divorced in July 2002). Sadly, Bennifer’s wedding was abruptly called off in 2004, just days before the impending nuptials, “due to the excessive media attention” the couple received.

Despite how things ended, they apparently remained on friendly terms. After divorcing singer Marc Anthony, J. Lo dated dancer Casper Smart before getting engaged to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, after Affleck’s divorce from actor Jennifer Garner, he went on to date several women, including Saturday Night Live exec Lindsay Shookus and his Deep Water co-star, Ana de Armas. However, after J-Rod split, this early 2000s power couple found their way back into each other's arms. It sounds like J. Lo has found the perfect plot for her next rom-com.