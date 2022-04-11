10 Engagement Rings Like Jennifer Lopez's — Just Cheaper

All is right in the world: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again. Not to mention, this ring is even more impressive and expensive than the last. Making the announcement on her “On The JLo” newsletter, Lopez shared a glimpse of the gorgeous green diamond ring with a voiceover of her saying, “You’re perfect.” She later confirmed the engagement to People. And while I’m super happy for Bennifer 2.0, I’m mostly invested in her 8.5-carat sparkler — specifically, I’ve been looking out for engagement rings like Lopez’s (just way, way cheaper).

According to diamond experts, this ring cost several millions. The Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried told Page Six, “A green diamond of that size is incredibly rare and would dwarf the value of their previous engagement ring. I would value the ring well over $5 million and could be worth more than $10 million.” (For comparison’s sake, Bennifer’s OG engagement ring cost approximately $2.5 million.) “If that is indeed a green diamond, then I am stunned,” he added.

OK, so most people don’t have Affleck’s budget, but that shouldn’t deter anyone from embracing the J.Lo engagement inspo. There are plenty of affordable ring options that can channel the vibe of Lopez’s green diamond without the jarring price tag.

Jennifer Lopez’s Green Diamond Ring Though Lopez only gave a glimpse of her ring in her newsletter, it was enough for experts to weigh in on the details. “Jennifer’s ring appears to feature a natural green diamond … set with side white diamonds on a platinum band,” Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, told Us Weekly. And yep, Fried’s price estimate was right on the money: a diamond like this will cost around $10 million, per Luker. Evidently, no expense was spared for Bennifer. But you don’t have to be quite so elaborate in order to get the same effect. There are plenty of similar engagement rings to Lopez’s that come without the exorbitant cost.

Nano Green Emerald Sterling Silver Engagement Ring Nano Green Emerald Sterling Silver Engagement Ring Amazon This bright green engagement ring features a nano emerald and a sterling silver band. $15.99 See on Amazon This synthetic emerald ring is under $20, perfect for anyone hoping to keep costs down. Plus, it’s important to remember that a green stone is a statement. Before committing to it with a wildly expensive ring (ahem, does $10 million ring any bells?), it’s a smart idea to try out the color and see how you like it.

Peridot Stacking Ring Peridot Stacking Ring Valerie Madison Fine Jewelry Made from 14K recycled gold, this 3.5 mm peridot ring is a gorgeous green color, not unlike Lopez's. $250 See on Valerie Madison This ring may not be as large as J.Lo’s, but it’s still seriously stunning. Plus, with a subtle stone like this, you can actually add more stackable rings to complete your look (without weighing down your finger). For $250, this budget-friendly ring can be a great option.

Cushion-Cut Peridot Sterling Silver Ring Cushion-Cut Peridot Sterling Silver Ring Amazon This cushion-cut peridot stone is set with synthetic white sapphires. It has a sterling silver band, and comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. $79.99 See on Amazon Let it be known: a green ring with plenty of sparkle is not exclusively reserved for millionaires. This peridot ring may not be an exact match for J.Lo’s stunner, but it’s still a pretty piece of jewelry. Even better, it doesn’t cost a pretty penny.

5-CT Green Moissanite Engagement Ring 5-CT Green Moissanite Engagement Ring Etsy This 5-CT green moissanite ring is handmade, and the band is customizable (with options like sterling silver, 10K gold, and 18K gold). $439.98 $219.99 See on Etsy Moissanite engagement rings are known for being an affordable alternative to diamond, so why not sport a green moissanite ring in honor of Bennifer? They’re a lot less rare, too, making the price much more wallet-friendly.

14-CT Solid Gold Emerald Ring 14-CT Solid Gold Emerald Ring Etsy This 10 mm emerald engagement stone comes on a 14-CT gold band and is lined with smaller cubic zirconia stones. $504.22 $378.17 See on Etsy If you’re looking for a ring with a J.Lo-level wow factor, this one from Etsy is an excellent choice. It’s chic, glam, but still way less expensive than Lopez’s rare green diamond. Plus, since it’s made from 14-CT gold, this ring shouldn’t turn your finger green.

Simulated Emerald Engagement Ring Simulated Emerald Engagement Ring Amazon This sterling silver engagement ring features a simulated emerald and rhodium plating, making it as sturdy as it is beautiful. $22.99 See on Amazon If you have your heart set on a green stone, emeralds are probably pretty high on your wish list. Luckily, a synthetic version of this gem is way more budget-friendly. This ring was made to last — all for only $22.99.

Oval-Cut Emerald 14K Gold Ring Oval-Cut Emerald 14K Gold Ring Amazon This ethically-sourced Zambian emerald ring is set with 0.20 Carat diamonds and features a 14K gold band. $520.22 See on Amazon At over $500, this ring is not exactly a steal, but it’s miles less expansive than Lopez’s. And something about the yellow gold, the emerald, and the diamonds just works.

Lab-Created Emerald Engagement Ring Lab-Created Emerald Engagement Ring Etsy This 14K yellow gold ring has a 3.55-CT lab-created emerald as its center. The gem is emerald-cut, and the ring is customizable if you contact the Etsy shop owner. $199 $99.50 See on Etsy A gorgeous engagement ring for under $100 might sound impossible, but this lab-created emerald ring is proof that it isn’t. Featuring a 3.55-CT emerald and 14K yellow gold band, this ring makes affordable luxury a reality.

Chrysoprase 9-CT Recycled Gold Statement Ring Chrysoprase 9-CT Recycled Gold Statement Ring Etsy Handmade with a 9-CT gold band, this one-of-a-kind statement ring features chrysophrase, a gorgeous green stone. $674.57 See on Etsy If there’s one thing we know for sure about J.Lo’s ring is that it’s extremely rare, so channeling that ~exclusive~ energy in a one-of-a-kind statement ring only makes sense. This handmade option is beautiful, and although the green stone is not a diamond, it’s just as eye-catching.

If Jennifer Lopez’s new bling made you realize that you also need a stunning green engagement ring, but you don’t have millions to spend, this list can be a great place to start your search.