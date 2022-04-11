10 Engagement Rings Like Jennifer Lopez's — Just Cheaper

All is right in the world: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again. Not to mention, this ring is even more impressive and expensive than the last. Making the announcement on her “On The JLo” newsletter, Lopez shared a glimpse of the gorgeous green diamond ring with a voiceover of her saying, “You’re perfect.” She later confirmed the engagement to People. And while I’m super happy for Bennifer 2.0, I’m mostly invested in her 8.5-carat sparkler — specifically, I’ve been looking out for engagement rings like Lopez’s (just way, way cheaper).
According to diamond experts, this ring cost several millions. The Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried told Page Six, “A green diamond of that size is incredibly rare and would dwarf the value of their previous engagement ring. I would value the ring well over $5 million and could be worth more than $10 million.” (For comparison’s sake, Bennifer’s OG engagement ring cost approximately $2.5 million.) “If that is indeed a green diamond, then I am stunned,” he added.
OK, so most people don’t have Affleck’s budget, but that shouldn’t deter anyone from embracing the J.Lo engagement inspo. There are plenty of affordable ring options that can channel the vibe of Lopez’s green diamond without the jarring price tag.
If Jennifer Lopez’s new bling made you realize that you also need a stunning green engagement ring, but you don’t have millions to spend, this list can be a great place to start your search.