Personally, I always thought Bennifer belonged together. Their love was like a modern version of a Shakespearean tragedy: two star-crossed lovers constantly thwarted by box office bombs, incessant paparazzi, and endless late-night jokes. But through it all, their love survived. After 20 years of their on-again, off-again romance, I can’t help but wonder are J.Lo and Ben Affleck are soulmates?

I chatted with Mystic Michaela, a psychic and aura reader, to find out what’s really going on with these two. According to her, auras are energy fields that surround each of us like clouds of color — no X-ray glasses needed. Theoretically, anyone can see auras, and she claims children often do. However, the colors that Mystic Michaela sees are her own interpretation from years of giving psychic readings. Another aura reader may see things differently.

Auras show Mystic Michaela what really makes you tick. They give her information on your behavior, quirks, and how you think and behave. The average person will have two colors, including one empath color — purple, blue, turquoise, pink, or indigo — which signifies the ability to feel empathy.

Back to Ben and Jen. What’s up with them? Let’s find out.

Jennifer Lopez: Red and Purple

Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

While Lopez’s purple aura fuels her creative side, her red aura gives her drive. When it comes to relationships (and life in general), red auras love a challenge. And J.Lo has certainly been through her fair share of obstacles when it comes to her love life (she’s been divorced three times and has had two broken engagements, including one previous one with Affleck).

“J.Lo likes a project and I get that she can see relationships as just that,” says Mystic Michaela. “Her red aura loves to push herself in a new relationship and her purple enjoys that feeling of being in love and passion.” Which may explain her many relationships over the years. As Lopez told Vanity Fair in 2011, "Sometimes it doesn’t work, and that’s sad. But I remain an eternal optimist about love. I believe in love.”

Ben Affleck: Blue and Purple

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Blue auras naturally have a strong emotional connection to their partners,” Mystic Michaela says. While Affleck is pretty tight-lipped about his love life, in 2021, he told WSJ Magazine his relationship with Lopez was “definitely beautiful.” That sounds like a strong emotional connection, no?

“Because he’s blue, he wants to share the experience of life and all its ups and downs with someone who gets it, and as a purple, he’s always up for trying something new,” Mystic Michaela adds. “Purples require a lot of change and evolution in their partnerships as well as in themselves,” says Mystic Michaela. This makes so much sense when you consider the 20-year arc of Bennifer’s relationship. They both changed a lot!

According to Affleck himself, personal growth is important to him. “Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures,” he told WSJ Magazine in that same interview. “The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that.”

How Lopez and Affleck’s Auras Impact Their Relationship:

“They feel more like soulmates. They are people who teach you lessons and help you to grow,” she explains. “I feel like Ben and J.Lo have been friends to one another and really care about the other’s well-being. It feels like an authentic connection, one that's steady and consistent, and that is what soulmate relationships feel like.” To her point, in 2020 — before their romantic reunion — Affleck told the New York Times, “She's the real thing. I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That's f*cking baller."

“Ben seems way more balanced with Jennifer. He’s more of himself now with her,” Mystic Michaela says. He seems to be more comfortable and confident of late. Could that be J.Lo’s influence? The auras would suggest so. “J.Lo is also purple, so she understands the need to level up, have fun and keep life exciting. J.Lo not only gets it, but with her red aura she takes ownership of it. I feel like their purple auras connect on a passion level and they each contribute their own unique energies to it.”

“J.Lo is a very different aura combination from his past relationships,” says Mystic Michaela. “I get that the red-purple in her aura is complimentary to him. Where he used to look for similar people to himself, in J.Lo he likes that opposites attract. He feels more confident in his own energy as a blue-purple.”

So, what changed in the past 20 years? “I feel like Ben and J.Lo both had to go through things separately in order to be better for one another,” says Mystic Michaela. “And in doing so, they feel less destructive, more understanding, and mature enough to do this the right way this time.” Being with each other also brings them back positive aspects of who they were 20 years ago, “before life came and washed and faded all those parts away,” Mystic Michaela says. In fact, “the purple in [Affleck’s] aura is coming back out again.”

When two people reconnect after so long, it begs the question... were they in love with each other the entire time? “I feel like they were,” says Mystic Michaela. “They always had a beautiful friendship. They know when to hold one another accountable, and they know when to be soft with each other. Even though they went off and loved other people, they had a place in one another’s hearts this entire time.”

It seems like the rom-com queen and the boy from Boston may finally have found their happy ending.

Expert:

Mystic Michaela, aura reader and psychic