On Pilot Pete's first night as the bachelor, 30 ladies entered the mansion. While 22 of them made it through the first rose ceremony, perhaps the biggest honor of night went to the woman who earned the first rose Peter gave out as Bachelor: the first impression rose, which marks the first contestant who safe from elimination and often clues fans in to a key person to watch in the upcoming episodes. So, who got Peter's first impression rose on The Bachelor? Hannah Ann Sluss, the 23-year-old model from Tennessee, secured the rose, further solidifying her reputation as one to watch this season.

The first night is all about having a memorable introduction, and the Season 24 contestants were not messing around with that task. From Deandra showing up with a windmill on her back, to Madison flying in with a giant paper airplane, every woman had something unique to make their first hello with Peter one he couldn't forget.

But while some ladies relied on showy entrances, Hannah Ann took a more demure approach. Stepping out of the limo in a long green dress, Hannah took Peter's hands and teasingly said with a big smile on her face, "Hopefully you can save room for another Hannah in your heart ... I know we're going to have such a great time together." After turning around and revealing her backless dress, Peter seemed impressed, "Wow, I'm in trouble," he sighed, adding: "It's going to be a fun night."

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

But Hannah Ann's entrance wasn't the only thing that made her stand out. Despite her laid-back limo entrance, she made it clear to Peter she's not playing it safe when it comes to winning his heart. She got a few extra moments with the Bachelor by sneaking him away from other contestants not once, but twice, throughout the night, which irked several other contestants, to say the least. It was because of this she coined her soon-to-be-iconic catchphrase: "I'm not here to sit on a couch and drink wine."

Despite making a controversial first impression with the ladies, those extra moments of connection seemed to pay off for Hannah Ann. "I want you to know how much I appreciate this boldness," Peter said as he offered her the first rose. And then he brought the night full circle, back to her first words to him at the beginning of the night, by telling her: "There's definitely room for two Hannahs in my life."

It's not only the first impression rose that has people excited about this contestant. Hannah Ann has also received social buzz from her successful modeling career and friendship with Hannah Godwin, who was on Colton's Bachelor season and then found love with Dylan Barbour on Bachelor in Paradise. Plus, Chris Harrison noted in ABC's 'Meet the Women' video that Hannah Ann "ended up in the middle of absolutely everything" during this season, indicating there will be a lot of excitement ahead for this frontrunner.

In case you'd like more info on this gal before watching the rest of her Bachelor journey unfold, Hannah Ann's ABC cast bio reads:

Hannah Ann was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, and grew up there with her younger sister and younger brother. Her parents are not only her role models, they are also her landlords, as she still lives at home. Hannah Ann is a talented painter and loves to dabble in interior decorating when she's not slaying it in front of the camera as a model. She travels the world for work and would love to find man to join her on the adventure. She has a cute southern twang which, we know, Peter is a sucker for. Hannah Ann describes her last relationship as all chemistry but little friendship. Now, Hannah Ann is ready to find a man who she can be best friends with while keeping the steamy romance alive.

Season 24 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.