Victoria isn't the only queen vying for Matt James' heart anymore. Five new contestants joined The Bachelor Season 25 in the Jan. 25 episode, and one of them is former pageant royalty with a seriously impressive resumé. So, who is Catalina Morales on Matt's Bachelor season? She keeps busy.

The 30-year-old is described as a “woman of the world” in her official ABC bio, and she certainly lives up to the title. Born in South America, Catalina was raised on a small Caribbean island and won Miss Puerto Rico back in 2015. During her time on the pageant circuit, she also wrote a book about her late father’s time fighting terminal lung cancer.

In 2017, Catalina earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Puerto Rico, the same school where she completed an undergrad degree in public relations, advertising, and communication and media studies. She now works as a self-employed entertainment and business law attorney who splits her time between New York City, Florida, and Puerto Rico. Catalina says being a globe trotter has given her appreciation for humanity on “a global level,” so maybe she won’t ultimately stir up too much drama in the house.

As if a law career weren’t enough, she has also worked as a model, most recently walking the runway during 2019’s New York Fashion Week. And the new Bachelor contestant has plenty of onscreen experience apart from Miss Puerto Rico, since she previously hosted a Puerto Rican TV segment called Catalina’s Universe.

In going on The Bachelor, Catalina is ready to translate all of her love for people into a new romantic relationship of her own. “To me, life is amazing and I am indeed very goal-driven, but no accomplishment is of much value if I don’t have the one to share it with she explained.” Catalina admits to watching too many rom-coms, and has a preference for a “tall man who will never say no to the adventure of the day.” Although her time on the show is just beginning, maybe Matt could end up being Catalina’s Prince Charming.

Season 25 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.