Starting a new season of The Bachelor means hunkering down with a glass (or bottle) of wine and doing some deep digging into the contestants' lives. As viewers dive into the world of elaborate dates, lush roses, and plenty of drama, one thing a lot of fans want to know is: Who is Katie on Matt's Bachelor season? The 30-year-old contestant is creating quite the ~buzz~ among fans.

While every season of the show comes with new leads and contestants, one thing remains the same year after year: The importance (and absurdity) of the limo entrances. This is the opportunity for the women to make unique first impressions by wearing something silly, gifting something sweet, or in Katie Thurston's case, showing Matt just how well the two could ~vibe~ together.

On the Jan. 4 premiere episode, the Washington state native took her limo entrance as the chance to really stand out. Upon meeting Matt, Katie gave him her pink vibrator, hilariously telling him it helped her get through quarantine in the coronavirus pandemic. She then said after seeing how fine he looked and since Fantasy Suites were so far away, she'd need it back for the time being (fair).

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Sex toys and puns are nothing new for entrances, but it takes some serious confidence to pull off one of these daring introductions. It turns out, Katie is used to being bold in front of an audience. The bank marketing manager went viral on TikTok in May for telling a story about how she pooped herself at work. Since then, she's gained a large following for her candid take on things like d*ck pics, ghosting, and the art of sexy DMing.

In addition to making people laugh online, Katie is also a self-proclaimed cat lady and posts tons of pics of her adorable kitty, Tommy. She hopes to one day host her own talk show, and she's looking for someone as ambitious as she is to be her other half.

Luckily for Katie, Matt seemed taken by her edgy entrance (even if some of the other contestants weren't as enamored). The pair laughed together before she headed into the resort — a great sign for their compatibility. According to her ABC bio, "while Katie is serious about finding her person, she needs a man who can laugh along with her but is okay with him laughing at her too when the moment calls for it." Seeing how well the couple got on during her entrance, it looks like Matt is someone she has good vibes with.

Season 25 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.