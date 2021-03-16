When it comes to The Bachelorette, good things definitely come in pairs. Season 16 featured not one but two love stories, as viewers watched Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams search for love. That trend is continuing, since both Katie Thurston and Michelle Young will be the Bachelorette in 2021. But unlike Clare and Tayshia, each of them is getting their own season, so get excited for multiple Bachelorette seasons this year.

On Monday, March 15, ABC announced the two new leads at The Bachelor Season 25's "After the Final Rose" special. "We're the Bachelorettes!" the two women said in unison. While it's definitely an unprecedented move, these fan-favorites have both proven they're more than capable of handing out roses. Katie promoted sex positivity and called out toxic behavior in the house during her time on Matt's Bachelor season, while Michelle quickly won viewers over with her warm personality and passion for change.

So, how exactly will this new arrangement work? It turns out, Bachelor Nation is about to get creative with scheduling. Katie's Bachelorette season just started filming in New Mexico, so expect to see her journey air during the traditional Bachelorette time slot: in the spring, most likely in May. Summer will be dedicated to Bachelor in Paradise, with Michelle's Bachelorette season expected to air in the fall (just like Clayshia's season did).

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie's season of The Bachelorette is expected to premiere in the spring of 2021. Michelle's season of The Bachelorette is expected to air in the fall of 2021.

More to come...